Pokemon GO Registeel raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Team GO Rocket will be at it again in Pokemon GO as Team Rocket Takeover is set to hit live servers on February 1, 2023. One of the biggest attractions of the upcoming event is the introduction of a new Raid Boss: Registeel. Known for being one of the best contenders in the metagame and a relatively hard creature to come by, nobody will want to miss their chance to get one.

Since Registeel is the upcoming Five-Star Raid Boss in the mobile game, many players are up for the challenge. However, Legendary Pokemon like Registeel can often be overwhelming for beginners to take on. A certain level of planning and strategy must be taken into account before charging head-first into any raid.

So, what are some helpful bits of information trainers should carry going into the new Registeel Raid Battle in Pokemon GO?

It may seem like just another Raid Boss for experienced players. However, having a fair bit of game sense ahead of time can help avoid any unwarranted failures and can even make grinding these instances much easier.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Registeel is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks in Pokemon GO

The first thing to know about any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before challenging it is its elemental typing. Registeel is a pure Steel-type Pokemon, which is arguably the best defensive type in the franchise, thanks to its abundance of resistances. However, this typing still leaves the Pocket Monster vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type attacks.

Registeel is notorious for having some of the best defenses in all of Pokemon GO. With a base defense total of 285, it can give the typical raid party some issues. With Raid Battles being timed, Legendary Pokemon with large defense pools can make for a bit of an issue. For this reason, knowing the best counters is crucial for success.

When it comes to building a team based around exploiting Registeel's weaknesses, it's best to prioritize creatures with some solid bulk, strong attacking power, and a type advantage. Reshiram and Darmanitan are the two best offensive options for this reason.

Bringing defensive choices to have an anchor for the raid party may be a bit difficult initially. This is because there are very few common Pokemon that can both out-defense Registeel while also having a typing that resists its Steel, Fighting, or Electric-type attacks. However, there are some decent choices.

Zen Darmanitan, Lucario, and Heatran are the three best choices for defense throughout the Raid Battle in Pokemon GO. This is all thanks to their elemental typings and ability to deal solid damage. Terrakion is a decent choice but may suffer due to its Rock typing, leaving it susceptible to Registeel's Steel-type attacks.

In terms of optimal team size, players should group up into teams of seven or eight. However, this number varies dramatically depending on the skill level and access to creatures.

Overall, since Registeel is not much of an offensive threat in raids, players should just be prepared to take down a creature with a massive amount of defense.

