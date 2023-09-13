Pokemon GO Reuniclus PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

In the pursuit to be the best trainer in Pokemon GO, many players will find themselves experimenting with various builds and team compositions in both ranked competitive play and PvE Raid Battles. Upon analyzing the metagame for various tiers of play, some trainers may notice that the Fighting typing is starting to see an uptick in relevancy. This could lead to many opting for Fairy and Psychic-type creatures.

This will eventually bring the focus over to one of the more slept-on picks in the franchise, Reuninclus. Debuting in the Unova region, Reuniclus has yet to really see the spotlight both in the main series and Pokemon GO. However, does this mean the creature is necessarily bad? How can a skilled player best use this Pocket Monster to its highest potential?

Everything to know about Reuniclus in Pokemon GO

Reuniclus as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every Pokemon GO player should know about a given creature before they seriously attempt to use it is its elemental typing. In the case of Reuniclus, it is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon. This leaves it vulnerable to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. However, it has resistances to Fighting and other Psychic-type attacks.

Reuniclus sports a stat pool that many trainers would consider great at first glance. With a stamina stat of 242 and an attack stat of 214, one would assume that this pick is a great stamina tank in the lower tiers of competitive play. However, its glaring downside is its pitiful defense of 148.

Is Reuniclus good in Pokemon GO PvP?

In short, no. Reuniclus' claim to fame is its high stamina stat, which would be good if it had some decent defense to support it. To compare, the difference between an effective wall in Pokemon GO typically comes down to a decent balance of defense and stamina. If a stamina tank's defense is too low, it's more on par with a wall of hot butter than a wall of solid bricks.

This aforementioned wall of hot butter could really use a stat redistribution as Niantic clearly wants Reuniclus to be a tank. Taking some points from its attack and putting it into defense would work out much better for the floating jello kid, but it is unlikely that it will receive such attention. Its moveset is the straw that broke the Camerupt's back, as Reuniclus lacks any reliable or spammable Psychic damage.

A moveset that would maximize Reuniclus' damage and utility would include Hidden Power, Shadow Ball, and Thunder.

Is Reuniclus good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Reuniclus' lackluster moveset really shows in the PvE scene. Its only Psychic-type fast attack is Zen Headbutt, which makes is very cumbersome to use effectively since the attack is so slow. Though it sports a decent array of coverage options in its charged pool, this creature simply lacks potent Psychic damage, which is kind of important if players want a Psychic-type pick to bring to a raid.

Zen Headbutt and Future Sight are its best PvE moveset, but trainers should be ready for one of the slowest Psychic-type creatures Pokemon GO has to offer.