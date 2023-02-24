Pokemon GO Ruby vs Sapphire: Version differences and which to choose

Pokemon GO's global Hoenn Tour is on the horizon, and trainers can select one of two teams to work towards the goals set by the event. The teams are Ruby and Sapphire, a callback to the first two Hoenn-region games before they were united in Pokemon Emerald.

But which team is worth joining? The answer is a little more complicated. Each team provides its own benefits. While the two teams align in some respects, their rewards can differ.

Depending on what a player hopes to receive for their hard work, they'll want to select the team that benefits them the most by the end of this Pokemon GO event.

To help trainers decide, it's a good idea to review the upsides of teams Ruby and Sapphire.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Comparing and contrasting teams Ruby and Sapphire in Pokemon GO's Global Hoenn Tour

The primal forms of Groudon and Kyogre are the centerpieces of teams Ruby and Sapphire (Image via Niantic)

During the Hoenn Tour in Pokemon GO, trainers will be tasked with picking between teams Ruby and Sapphire after receiving a ticket for completing the Primal Rumblings research.

Picking a team is an irreversible change, so players will want to make sure they pick the right side for them. Both teams offer great rewards, but depending on which Pokemon a trainer wants to encounter more often, they'll likely want to lean towards a specific team.

Team Ruby features

Joining this team will bestow Pokemon GO players the Ruby Badge.

During the Field Research challenges, all progress made will benefit Team Ruby globally.

Latios will spawn in the wild for Team Ruby members.

Taking a snapshot of Latios in the wild will provide another opportunity to encounter it.

If Team Ruby wins the Field Research challenge, Primal Groudon will appear more often in raids. Additionally, the spawn rates of Plusle, Volbeat, Trapinch, Solrock, and Sunny Castform will be boosted.

Team Sapphire features

Joining this team will provide players with the Sapphire Badge.

All progress made during the Field Research challenge will benefit Team Sapphire globally.

Latias will spawn in the wild, and players who take a snapshot of it will receive an additional encounter with it.

If Team Sapphire wins the hourly Field Research challenge, Primal Kyogre will spawn more often in raids. Wild spawns, including Minun, Illumise, Wailmer, Lunatone, and Rainy Castform, will also be boosted.

If Pokemon GO players hope to catch Primal Groudon or Kyogre, they'll likely want to center their team choices accordingly. The same can be said for Latios and Latias, though these two Legendary Pokemon are quite similar and can both benefit from the ability to Mega Evolve. The wild Pocket Monster spawns boosted by the winning Field Research team may also influence a player's decision.

At the end of the day, the best team comes down to a Pokemon GO player's individual preference. However, they'll still have to complete as much of the hourly Field Research for the challenge between February 25, 2023, and February 26, 2023, to ensure their team is victorious. Otherwise, they may not be able to catch the Pocket Monsters they aspire to.

Poll : 0 votes