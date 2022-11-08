Pokemon GO's Mysterious Coins may not be usable until 2023

During Pokemon GO's recent Dratini Community Day Classic, some trainers noticed gold-colored Pokestops that offer Mysterious Coin items. Gimmighoul in its Roaming Form appears to follow trainers who carry the coin.

While Gimmighoul is currently following Pokemon GO's coin carriers, it isn't yet catchable, according to Niantic. Instead, the new creature's capture is tied to an upcoming feature that will see the mobile game connect with upcoming Nintendo Switch titles Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is because Gimmighoul is a native of Scarlet/Violet's Paldea region.

Trainers are undoubtedly curious about how the Mysterious Coin can assist them in capturing Gimmighoul. However, they may have to wait a while before receiving an answer.

Niantic appears to have a plan in place that should be underway at some point in 2023.

Pokemon GO's Mysterious Coins will serve a purpose soon enough

Gimmighoul follows a player carrying a Mysterious Coin (Image via Niantic)

According to Pokemon GO developers at Niantic, the Mysterious Coin can only be held at the moment. However, they stated that an upcoming research report will further detail when the coin can be used and how Gimmighoul can be caught. These details may unveil themselves after the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on November 18, 2022.

After fans of the franchise have experienced the Paldea region in earnest, details may emerge about how Pokemon GO's first Paldean native can be obtained.

Here's what the developers had to say in a blog post:

"We’re still receiving reports that Roaming Form Gimmighoul is being spotted all over the world! If you haven’t met it yet, let’s GO searching for it!

"How do you catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul? And how exactly can Trainers use these mysterious coins they’ve gotten hold of? Wait for the next research report to find out!"

For the time being, trainers can at least head out into the game world and get themselves a Mysterious Coin.

To obtain one, players should be sure to check out any gold Pokestops they can find and spin their photo discs. A spin won't guarantee a coin drop, but it shouldn't take many attempts before players notice they have one in their inventory.

Once the coin has been obtained, Professor Willow will appear and alert Pokemon GO trainers about their new in-game acquisition. Gimmighoul will also likely make an appearance and follow players around the map, though for the most part, it can't be interacted with.

This will likely change after the release of the Scarlet and Violet titles. Niantic will be closer to revealing information pertaining to the Paldean Pokemon and the upcoming linking feature with the Switch titles.

According to Niantic's blog, the upcoming linking feature between Pokemon GO and Scarlet/Violet won't be in full effect until 2023. The same post states that linking the games will allow trainers to finally capture Gimmighoul. It's likely that the Mysterious Coin will be used to do so in some capacity.

The only way to know for sure is to wait and see what 2023 brings, as Niantic likely has plans for many more Paldean Pokemon well beyond Gimmighoul.

