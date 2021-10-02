Pokemon GO: Search for Zarude Special Research tasks and rewards

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is coming to Netflix, and Pokemon GO is celebrating with some Special Research.

Zarude is a new Mythical Pokemon in Generation VIII. It has a new unique typing of Dark and Grass, only shared with Cacturne, Nuzleaf and Shiftry. Completing this Special Research can lead to a Zarude encounter, but there are plenty of other nice rewards that come with these objectives.

Pokemon GO trainers have a chance to catch Zarude

One nice thing about this Special Research is that there is no time limit associated with it. As long as trainers claim it in the allotted time (from October 1 to 10), they can complete it whenever they want.

There are five steps in the Search for Zarude Special Research. Those, as well as their rewards are as follows:

Step 1:

Catch seven different Pokemon species (a Sun Stone)

Catch seven Pokemon (Diglett encounter)

Take three snapshots of Ground-type Pokemon in the wild (15 Poke Balls)

If completed, trainers will receive 250 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries and a Drilbur encounter.

Step 2:

Make five Great Throws in a row (Pinap Berries)

Catch 10 Bug-type Pokemon (Dwebble encounter)

Take three snapshots of Bug-type Pokemon in the wild (10 Great Balls)

If completed, trainers will receive 250 Stardust, 10 Razz Berries and a Combee encounter.

Step 3:

Use 20 Berries while catching Pokemon (Sunny Cherim encounter)

Catch 30 Bug-type or Grass-type Pokemon (Vileplume encounter

Take three snapshots of Grass-type Pokemon in the wild (10 Great Balls)

If completed, trainers will receive 500 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berries and a Nuzleaf encounter.

Step 4:

Defeat six Team GO Rocket Grunts (Ariados encounter)

Catch 15 Pokemon with their Weather Boost (Butterfree encounter)

Take three snapshots of Flying-type Pokemon in the wild (10 Ultra Balls)

If completed, trainers will receive 500 Stardust, a Poffin and a Rufflet encounter. The Rufflet does have a chance to be shiny.

Step 5 is simply to claim three rewards, each worth 1,000 XP (great time to activate a Lucky Egg).

After everything is completed, trainers get 1,000 Stardust, 10 Zarude candy, and an encounter with Zarude itself. Any trainer who wants to catch this Mythical Pokemon should definitely bring Bug-types, since Zarude is double weak to Bug.

