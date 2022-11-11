Pokemon GO Sharpedo raid (November 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The dual Water and Dark-type Sharpedo is acting as a 3-Star Raid Boss on the Pokemon GO Greedy Gluttons occasion this November 2022. This Pokemon has a maximum Combat Power of 2466 and rises to 15324 as a 3-star Raid Boss. The 2022 Greedy Gluttons event runs from November 9-23 and has several fighters featured.

Evolving from Carvanha, Sharpedo is known as the Bully of the sea. Sharpedo spawn numbers increase in the wild and appear as the event's Three-Star Raid Boss during game hours. But unlike the hard five-star and Mega Raids, players can defeat this three-star Raid solo. Below is everything you need to know to defeat Sharpedo as a 3-Star Raid Boss.

3-star Raid Boss Sharpedo's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



From November 9 through November 17, Snorlax, Lickitung, Mega Gyarados, and more will appear during the Greedy Gluttons event!



pokemongolive.com/post/greedy-gl… No need to ring that dinner bell, Trainers—the hungriest Pokémon are already on their way!From November 9 through November 17, Snorlax, Lickitung, Mega Gyarados, and more will appear during the Greedy Gluttons event! No need to ring that dinner bell, Trainers—the hungriest Pokémon are already on their way!From November 9 through November 17, Snorlax, Lickitung, Mega Gyarados, and more will appear during the Greedy Gluttons event!👉pokemongolive.com/post/greedy-gl… https://t.co/e189jnS4MO

Sharpedo is a mid-range fighter who is weak against five types of moves in Pokemon GO. Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass-type attacks inflict 160% damage on Sharpedo due to their type advantages.

Despite Sharpedo having its original CP boost as a Raid Boss, understanding its type weaknesses can easily give you the upper hand while battling the monster. Players need to acknowledge and prepare a list of fighters powerful in the moves that are Sharpedo's weakness.

Sharpedo's resistance in Pokemon GO

Despite being weak to five types of moves, Sharpedo resists a long roster in Pokemon GO. Fighters that are good in Psychic, Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves can be easily resisted by Sharpedo.

Psychic-type moves' damage is resisted by 39.1%, and the rest of the Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel; Water-type attacks are resisted by 62.5%. Avoiding these attacks is the best thing to do while battling Sharpedo.

Best Sharpedo counters in Pokemon GO

Players can study Sharpedo's resistance and weaknesses, increasing their chances of a solo win against this 3-Star Raid Boss. Although there is an abundance of fighters that can battle Sharpedo in Pokemon GO, players should skip using attacks that have minimal effect on the raid boss.

Using the STAB effect (Same Type Attack Bonus) comes in handy during this 3-Star Raid. Creatures that perform the same class of moves as their type can inflict extra damage on Sharpedo, and you can use its five types of weaknesses again. This results in significant potential damage to it and also drastically heightens your winning odds.

Below is a list of monsters that can be used to fight and win against Sharpedo as a 3-star Raid Boss. Some counters that can easily defeat Sharpedo include:

Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere

- Counter and Aura Sphere Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Machamp - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Breloom - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Hariyama - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Sirfetch'd - Counter and Close Combat

- Counter and Close Combat Toxicroak - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Gardevoir - Charm - Dazzling Gleam

- Charm - Dazzling Gleam Heracross - Counter - Close Combat

- Counter - Close Combat Togekiss - Charm and Dazzling Gleam

- Charm and Dazzling Gleam Sneasler - Rock Smash and Close Combat

- Rock Smash and Close Combat Granbull - Charm and Play Rough

Defeating the Pokemon GO 3-star Raid Boss Sharpedo allows you to capture it after it faints. Shiny Sharpedo is also already prominent on the platform, and there is a decent chance of its Shiny variant appearing after winning against the Raid Boss.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Poll : 0 votes