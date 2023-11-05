Pokemon GO Shiinotic PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

The Festival of Lights is edging closer, and Pokemon GO trainers are expecting to find the Illuminating Pokemon, Shiinotic. Shiny hunters are eager to hunt down Shiinotic for aesthetic and battle purposes. From an artistic point of view, it is a must-have Pokemon because of its unique design and characteristics. It is a good performer from a battle capacity point of view. Though there are some limitations in its power, it has much to offer for PvP and PvE battle scenarios.

Determining winning and losing in Pokemon GO depends on which moves you use to damage a Pokemon. In addition, counters also play a crucial role in this effort. Thus, through this article, you will know Shiinotic’s best movesets, counters, performance in PvP and PvE battles, and much more.

Best Shiinotic movesets in Pokemon GO

Morelull and Shiinotic (Image via Niantic)

Shiinotic’s best movesets combine the best Fast Move and Charged Move. Solo-type Pokemon have less number of attacks compared to the duals. But in Shiinotic's case, it cannot access more than four moves in total. This significantly reduces the chances of performing all out in PvP and PvE battles.

Shiinotic’s Fast Move:

Astonish (Ghost-type)

Shiinotic’s Charged Move:

Seed Bomb (Grass-type)

Moonblast (Fairy-type)

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Pokemon GO Shiinotic PvP performance and analysis

Shiinotic in PvP battle (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Only with the correct set of moves will Shiinotic perform at its maximum level in Pokemon GO PvP mode. To get the best result, you can go with Astonish as a Fast Move and Sludge Bomb or Seed Bomb as a Charged Move.

The reason for the Seed Bomb is that it allows you to damage an opponent with less energy generation. Sludge Bomb, however, also does the same thing but takes five extra energy to generate this move.

Shiinotic’s moveset for Trainers Battle:

Astonish does 5 damage and costs 10 energy.

does 5 damage and costs 10 energy. Seed Bomb inflicts 60 damage and costs 45 energy.

inflicts 60 damage and costs 45 energy. Moonblast does 110 damage and costs 60 energy.

does 110 damage and costs 60 energy. Sludge Bomb inflicts 80 damage and costs 50 energy.

Although Moonblast is the only moveset with a special effect, it isn’t much help for smooth performance.

Pokemon GO Shiinotic PvE performance and analysis

Shiinotic in PvE (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

For the Pokemon GO PvE battle formats, it is best to use movesets that work better for Shiinotic. The more useful attacks you choose, the more advantage you have over others.

The best movesets for the PvE scenario are Astonish as a Fast Move and Seed Bomb as a Charged Move. The combination of this movepool does fast damage as they cost less energy than others.

Shiinotic’s moveset for Gym and Raid Battles:

Astonish does 8 damage and costs 10 energy.

does 8 damage and costs 10 energy. Seed Bomb inflicts 55 damage and costs 33 energy.

inflicts 55 damage and costs 33 energy. Moonblast does 130 damage and costs 100 energy.

does 130 damage and costs 100 energy. Sludge Bomb inflicts 80 damage and costs 50 energy.

Pokemon GO Shiinotic: Weaknesses and Resistance

Glowing Shiinotic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiinotic is a dual Grass and Psychic-type Pokemon. Its typing makes it strong or weak against particular moves. While some attacks inflict super-effective damage, others deal less-effective damage. At Level 50, the monster reaches its maximum Combat Power of 2104, and its stats climb to 154 Attack, 168 Defense, and 155 Stamina.

Shiinotic’s Weaknesses:

Poison : 256%

: 256% Fire : 160%

: 160% Ice : 160%

: 160% Steel : 160%

: 160% Flying: 160%

Shiinotic’s Resistance:

Dragon : 39.1%

: 39.1% Dark : 62.5%

: 62.5% Electric : 62.5%

: 62.5% Fighting : 62.5%

: 62.5% Grass : 62.5%

: 62.5% Ground : 62.5%

: 62.5% Water: 62.5%

Pokemon GO: Shiinotic’s best counters

Best counters for Shiinotic (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Shiinotic can be easily countered by using Pocket Monsters with movepool that it is weak to. Since it takes massive hits from Poison-type attacks, it is best to prefer this type.

Counters with Fast and Charged Moves:

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Mega Gengar: Hex and Sludge Bomb Nihilego: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Roserade: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Shadow Gengar: Lick * (Elite) and Sludge Bomb Shadow Victreebel: Acid and Sludge Bomb Shadow Vileplume: Acid and Sludge Bomb Shadow Muk: Poison Jab and Gunk Shot Overqwil: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

If the above counters are not available, you can create your own variation based on Shiinto’s weaknesses.