Pokemon GO: Shiny Douse Drive Genesect guide

The default form of Genesect was introduced in Pokemon GO in March 2020, and its shiny form was made available during Unova week in August of that year. A little over a year later, Douse Drive Genesect, specializing in Water-type attacks, was released in October 2021. This form of the Mythical Pocket Monster will be available to catch for the third time ever from November 3, 2023, to November 9, 2023.

For those wondering if the shiny form of Douse Drive Genesect will finally be available in the game, the answer is yes. This article tells you everything you need to know about the shiny availability of this critter and how you can get your hands on one.

Can Douse Drive Genesect be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Regular and Shiny Douse Drive Genesect (Image via TPC)

It has been confirmed by Niantic that Genesect with the Douse Drive can be shiny in Pokemon GO when you encounter it after November 3, 2023. While the regular form is violet in color and has red eyes, the shiny version is bright red with white eyes.

The blue box on Genesect's back, which is the Douse Drive, will remain bright blue in both cases to help you and your opponents identify which form of the creature you are up against.

How to get shiny Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

You can get shiny Douse Drive Genesect in two ways in Pokemon GO:

Defeat it in 5-star raids.

Win at least three battles in a set in GO Battle League after reaching Rank 20.

The first way guarantees you an encounter with Douse Drive Genesect, but whether it is shiny or not is up to your luck. Check out our complete raid guide if you plan on taking on this critter.

After you reach Rank 20 in GO Battle League, you become eligible to receive the current 5-star raid boss as a reward encounter after winning the third battle of every set. While this form of Genesect remains in raids, an encounter with it here may turn out to be a shiny one.

What are the odds of finding shiny Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Genesect in the anime (Image via TPC)

Douse Drive Genesect has a 1-in-20 chance of being shiny every time you encounter it in Pokemon GO. However, this does not mean that if you run into it 20 times, one of them will be shiny. It simply means that every Genesect spawn has a 5% chance of being shiny. Remember that shiny Legendary or Mythical Pokemon are guaranteed catches.

