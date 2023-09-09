Pokemon GO Shiny Frigibax, Shiny Arctibax, and Shiny Baxcalibur guide

With the release of Pokemon GO's newest Ultra Unlock event, players have begun to encounter some of the various creatures that inhabit the Paldea region from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch. One of the many new creatures you can find is the Pseudo-Legendary family from these recent games.

While many will just be happy to have Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur in their collection, some may want to up the ante a bit and reach for the more rare shiny variants of these creatures. However, as many experienced shiny hunters will know, Niantic is rather picky when it comes to what creatures can appear in this rare variant. Here's everything you need to know about Frigibax and its family in Pokemon GO.

When is Shiny Frigibax coming to Pokemon GO?

Frigibax's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Frigibax and its family cannot appear as shinies in Pokemon GO as of writing. After analyzing Niantic's typical patterns for releasing Shiny variants of Pseudo-Legendaries and starter Pokemon, it's safe to assume that Niantic will release Shiny Frigibax once its respective Community Day event hits live servers.

However, the date and time of the aforementioned Community Day event have yet to be announced, meaning it could not happen for a very long time. Not only would this event grant the Pseudo-Legendary its shiny form, but it would most likely bring its signature move from the main series games, Glaive Rush, to the mobile game, greatly helping its viability in the Battle League.

How to get Frigibax in Pokemon GO

Currently, the only way you can encounter a Frigibax in the mobile game is by getting lucky and finding one in the wild. However, this creature is considerably rare, meaning the average player may have trouble finding one. However, there are ways to turn the odds in your favor.

By taking advantage of proper weather conditions, you can more easily encounter monsters of a certain type. Frigibax has a higher chance of spawning in areas experiencing windy and snowy weather. Using Lures or Incenses while in these areas can increase the chances of it spawning even further.

It was stated on the Pokemon GO website that Frigibax would continue to be available after the Ultra Unlock event. However, this monster will not spawn in the wild and will instead be one of the many creatures that can be hatched from 10 kilometer eggs.

Is Baxcalibur good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Baxcalibur's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Thankfully, Baxcalibur has translated fairly well into the mobile game's competitive scene. The pick sees high usage in the Master League thanks to its rare type combination and decent stats. However, it fails to compete with Kyurem, a Legendary Pokemon with more stats but the same type combination, leaving many players to prefer using it over Baxcalibur.

The hypothetical Community Day discussed prior could be the buff Baxcalibur needs to truly be relevant. If Niantic adds the monster's signature move into the game, this could give Baxcalibur the strong Dragon-type Charged Attack it needs to finally outperform Kyurem.