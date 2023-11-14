Gothita was released in Pokemon GO in 2020 during the Psychic Spectacular event. It is a Psychic-type Pocket Monster from Generation V that evolves into Gothorita and Gothitelle. 2023's Fashion Week in Niantic's mobile game will mark the release of this line's shiny variants. The event starts at 10 am local time on November 15 and ends at 8 pm local time on November 19, 2023.

This article will summarize every way you can get your hands on Shiny Gothita and its evolved forms during Fashion Week 2023 and beyond.

How to get Shiny Gothita in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Gothita (Image via TPC)

Gothita usually appears in the wild. During specific events, it may have an increased spawn rate. It also appears in Raid battles, Research tasks, and Eggs and was available as a GO Battle League reward in Season 9.

With respect to Fashion Week 2023, Shiny Gothita can be found in the following ways:

Wild encounters

5km Eggs

This is the most generic way of catching Pocket Monsters in Niantic's mobile game. Any Gothita appearing in the wild during or after Fashion Week 2023 will have a chance of being shiny.

While there is no direct way to boost the chance of finding the differently colored variant, you can use Lure Modules and Incense to attract more Gothita. Since shiny encounters are entirely randomized, increasing the number of spawns should increase your chances of encountering one.

Fashion Week 2023-themed 5km Eggs in Pokemon GO will have a chance to hatch Shiny Gothita. In fact, the probability of Gothita hatching from these Eggs is higher than the probability of encountering it in the wild.

How to get Shiny Gothorita in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Gothorita (Image via TPC)

Shiny Gothorita can only be acquired in Niantic's AR-based title by evolving Shiny Gothita. To do so, you must feed the base from 25 Candy. Since Gothita will be spawning in large numbers during this period, the process of collecting enough candy should be fairly easy.

How to get Shiny Gothitelle in Pokemon GO

Regular and Shiny Gothitelle (Image via TPC)

Evolving a Shiny Gothorita is the only way of getting Shiny Gothitelle in Pokemon GO. To achieve this, you must feed Shiny Gothorita 100 Candy.

The final evolutionary stage of Gothita is a defensive powerhouse and can be a strong contender for defending Gyms in the title. Having a shiny form of this rare Pocket Monster right upon release can be quite a luring prospect.

The release of Shiny Gothita is exciting, but Fashion Week 2023 has a lot more in store for players.