Pokemon GO Shiny Houndour and Shiny Houndoom guide

Two creatures that resemble the Rottweiler and Doberman dog breeds, Houndour and Houndoom, are available to catch in Pokemon GO. If you partake in this November’s events, you can get Shiny variants besides the regular ones. The event Dia de Muertos 2023 features Original and Shiny Houndour. Mega Houndoom is also back in Mega Raids, which offers Shiny Houndoom encounters. Do note that only lucky ones can get these Shinies.

There are two ways to get Shiny Houndoom. One is by participating in Mega Raids, and the other is by evolving Shiny Houndour. Read on to learn about obtaining these Shiny Dark Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Houndour

Shiny Houndour (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

One has to beat Shiny odds to get any Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Similarly, you must catch up to Shiny Houndour’s spawn rate to obtain it. The Dia de Muertos 2023 event features Houndour in Incense and Lure Encounters, a special section of wild encounters. This means that with the use of lure items, you can find them.

There is no restriction to how many Lure Modules and Incense you can use during the event. The more you use them, the closer you come to finding Shiny Houndour. It is extremely difficult to obtain this form because of its odds. Of all 512 encounters, you will only witness the appearance of Shiny Houndour once.

Regardless, you will get enough Candies in the process to level up and evolve your Houndour. Remember, the best strategy to find Shiny Houndour is to make use of the lure items effectively. Before activating Incense, find an area that has multiple Pokestops in one place. Attaching many Lure Modules to the Pokestops and simultaneously walking around that area will help you catch up to the odds.

Pokemon GO: How to get Shiny Houndoom

Shiny Houndoom (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Once you obtain any variant of Houndour from the wild, feed it Pokemon Candy for evolution. Houndoom can be obtained by providing Houndour 50 Candies. This is one way of getting these unique colored critters.

The same evolution process is applied when you want to evolve a Shiny Houndour into a Shiny Houndoom. Make sure you feed it the required amount of Candies.

Pokemon GO Raid Battle offers Mega Raids featuring Mega Houndoom. If you participate in this raid and defeat the raid boss, you will increase your chances of finding the Shiny Houndoom. After the boss is defeated, the game rewards you with regular and shiny encounters. Though regular encounters are guaranteed, shiny encounters aren't.

Unlike wild spawns, Raid Battles provide an excellent opportunity to get Shiny Houndoom. This raid is challenging for solo raiders, and it is suggested you form a team before attempting it.