Pokemon GO: Shiny Morelull and Shiny Shiinotic guide

Morelull was introduced in Pokemon GO at the start of the Festival of Lights event in October 2022. Therefore, it is only fitting that the critter's shiny form will hit Niantic's mobile game in 2023's Festival of Lights event, which kicks off at 10 am local time on November 7, 2023. During the occasion, there will be multiple ways of encountering Shiny Morelull.

This article will list out all the methods and elaborate on those with the highest chance of landing a shiny.

How to get Shiny Morelull in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Morelull (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

This method can be used to find Shiny Morelull even after the Festival of Lights event is over. While it's the most hectic and demands a prolonged waiting period, it's also the least resource-intensive. Simply keep playing the game, and you might end up with a Shiny Morelull.

7km Eggs

During the Festival of Lights 2023 event in Pokemon GO, Morellul will be one of the potential hatches from 7km Eggs. These Morelull have a higher chance of being shiny than in any other method.

Incense encounters

Besides waiting for Morelull to appear in the wild, you may use an Incense to lure it. This will slightly increase your chances of adding this shiny Pocket Monster to your Pokemon GO collection.

Field and Timed Research task encounters

Festival of Light-themed Field and Timed Research tasks will reward you with Morelull that have a chance of being shiny. These critters will also have a base IV floor of 10/10/10, boosting your chance of landing the coveted shundo (shiny and perfect IV).

How to get Shiinotic in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Shiinotic (Image via TPC)

The only way to get Shiny Shiinotic is to catch and evolve a Shiny Morelull. To do so, you must feed the base form 50 Candy.

What are the odds of finding Shiny Morelull in Pokemon GO?

Morelull appearing in the wild, whether normally or as an Incense encounter, as well as those you might encounter as a Field or Timed research reward, will have 1-in-512 odds of being shiny.

However, Morelull hatching from 7km Eggs will have a perma-boosted shiny rate of 1-in-64.

You can check out the shiny odds of all the highlighted creatures during this year's Festival of Lights.