Pokemon GO Shiny Shroomish and Shiny Breloom guide

Shiny Pokemon hunting is one of the most demanding yet fascinating challenges Pokemon GO players participate in. Niantic has released multiple Shiny Pocket Monsters since the beginning of the Adventures Abound season. As the second week of October 2023 is underway, players worldwide are patiently waiting to get their hands on Shiny Shroomish and Shiny Breloom during the Spotlight Hour event.

Shroomish will appear more frequently in wild encounters from 6 pm to 7 pm on October 10, 2023. Although encounters with the regular variant are guaranteed, you need substantial luck to get your hands on the shiny ones. The spotlighted creature will have a boosted spawn rate for an hour, so make sure to reap the benefits of this occasion. This article is an in-depth guide to obtaining Shiny Shroomish and its evolutionary lines in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shiny Shroomish in Pokemon GO:

Can you find Shiny Shroomish (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

Please note that the Shiny odds are not boosted during Spotlight Hour, even though Shroomish's spawn rates will be boosted. Therefore, you must encounter as many Shroomish as possible during the event to maximize your chances of encountering a shiny version.

Remember, you can use in-game items like Lure Modules and Incense to further enhance the spawn rates. During favorable weather, these items' effects increase. In Shroomish's case, you can use these resources around Lure Moduled PokeStops with Sunny weather conditions to increase the Shiny odds.

The best strategy to boost the spawn rate is to find clustered Pokestops with sunny weather and attach a Lure Module while activating a regular Incense. You should also keep moving as much as possible to refresh the spawns around you. This way of utilizing multiple effects increases the Shroomish spawn rate drastically.

Using the above-mentioned method can improve the likelihood of encountering a Shiny Shroomish. However, not all players will find it because there is no such thing as a guaranteed Shiny encounter. Therefore, you need to catch many Shroomish to boost your odds.

More information about Shroomish

Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour is a weekly event that will feature Shroomish with an increased spawn rate and an exciting special bonus of 2x Evolution XP. The creature's maximum Combat Power (CP) is 916 at Level 50. It sports a tank-centric stat spread comprising 74 Attack, 110 Defense, and 155 Stamina.

Shromish, being a Grass-type Pocket Monster, is weak to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves but is resistant to Electric, Grass, Ground, and Water-type attacks. It's experiences a weather boost during Sunny weather.

How to get Shiny Breloom in Pokemon GO

Can you get Shiny Breloom (Image via Niantic/Serebii)

You can get Shiny Breloom during Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO by catching a Shiny Shroomish and evolving it using 50 Candy.

You can find this resource by catching multiple Shroomish in the wild. This is also one of the best ways of farming Stardust. While the former helps evolve a Breloom, the latter allows it to level up.

