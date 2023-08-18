Pokemon GO: Shiny Skrelp and shiny Dragalge guide

Many old Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO are getting their much-awaited shiny release during August, thanks to the GO Fest 2023. The Osaka and London leg of the event introduced the shiny forms of Petilil and Dewpider. With the start of the event in New York City, shiny Skrelp and shiny Golett will be available in the game. However, players in other parts of the world will have to wait a bit longer.

The global playerbase will get access to shiny Skrelp with the Noxious Swamp event, which will start around the world at 10 am local time on August 19, 2023, and go on till 8 pm local time on August 22, 2023.

Players will get access to shiny Skrelp along with other critters in the Poison Swamp habitat from Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City.

How to get shiny Skrelp in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Skrelp (Image via Sportskeeda)

Best way to catch shiny Skrelp during GO Fest 2023: New York City

Skrelp, along with other Poison and Dragon-type Pocket Monsters, will spawn in large numbers in the Poison Swamp habitats across New York City. Ticket-holders to the event will have a higher chance of encountering shiny Skrelp.

If you wish to find a shiny Skrelp without a ticket, you can boost your chances by using an item such as Incense. While Incense will not directly improve the odds of a spawn being shiny, an overall increase in the number of spawns will improve your odds.

Best ways to catch shiny Skrelp during Noxious Swamp event

Expand Tweet

The two ways for global players to get shiny Skrelp are as follows:

Wild Encounters

Field and Timed Research

Wild Encounters

To find Skrelp as a wild encounter during the Noxious Swamp event in Niantic's mobile game, you simply have to walk around the overworld. Since there has not been any news about boosted rates, the odds of finding a shiny Skrelp are nearly 1-in-512.

To improve your chances of running into a shiny Skrelp during the event, make sure to click on every Skrelp you see on the map. You can also use Incense to increase the number of spawns in your proximity.

Field and Timed Research

Completing Field and Timed Research will give you encounters with Skrelp. The Mock Kelp Pokemon encountered through this method can be shiny. Given the higher IV floor for Research encounters, you can even hope to land a shundo Skrelp.

The Timed Research during this event will contain raid-centric tasks. Among the most exciting raids available currently are those of Xerneas, Yveltal, and Mega Salamence.

How to get Shiny Dragalge in Pokemon GO

Regular and shiny Dragalage (Image via Sportskeeda)

To get shiny Dragalge in Pokemon GO, you need to evolve a shiny Skrelp into Dragalage using 50 Skrelp Candy.

Evolution is currently the only way of getting this rare Poison and Dragon-type critter.