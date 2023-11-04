Pokemon GO: Shiny Tadbulb and Shiny Bellibolt guide

Niantic is bringing back the Festival of Lights event to Pokemon GO this month. You can participate in it from Tuesday, November 7, at 10 am local time through Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It will offer a lot of event-exclusive bonuses, but the most appealing aspect of the Festival of Lights is the debut of two new Pocket Monsters — Tadbulb and Bellibolt.

The former is a pure Electric-type beast introduced in the Pokemon franchise in the ninth generation. It evolves into Bellibolt in the presence of a Thunder Stone. However, that is not how transformations work in this title.

This article will offer all the ways you can get Tadbulb and Bellibolt in this title. It will also talk about whether these creatures can be shiny and provide other related details.

How to catch Tadbulb in Pokemon GO

Tadbulb and shiny Tadbulb (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

You can encounter Tadbulb in the following ways during the Festival of Lights event in GO:

Wild Encounters

Field Research task encounters

Increased Incense encounters

Timed Research encounters

Wild encounters with Tadbulb

This Ele-Tadpole Pokemon is making its debut soon, and the easiest way to encounter it will be through wild encounters. While this won't happen often, if you are lucky, you will come across it out in the open while playing the game.

Besides Tadbulb, you will also come across Pikachu, Vulpix, Ponyta, Magnemite, Litwick, Voltorb, Slugma, Electrike, Mareep, Chinchou, and Morelull.

These wild encounters have a chance of being shiny. However, since they are normal spawns, you will have a hard time finding their rare variants. Your chances of encountering most of these event-specific Pokemon's shiny versions are one in 500.

Field Research tasks

You will get event-specific Field Research tasks during the Festival of Lights event. Completing them will earn you possible encounters with Tadbulb in the game.

Timed Research encounter

Official Festival of Lights artwork (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will get an event-exclusive Time Research during the Festival of Lights. You might have a Tadbulb encounter once you complete this research.

Besides this, you will get an event-exclusive shirt for your avatar in the game.

Increased Incense encounters

You will have increased chances of coming across Tadbulb in the wild while using an Incense. Besides Tadbulb, you will also encounter these creatures during the event:

Alolan Geodude (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

Hisuian Voltorb (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

Slugma (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

Volbeat (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

Illumise (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

Blitzle (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

Litwick (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

Litleo (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

Dedenne (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

Morelull (It can be shiny if you are lucky)

How to catch Bellibolt in Pokemon GO

Bellibolt and Shiny Bellibolt (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The easiest way to get yourself a Bellibolt is by evolving a Tadbulb. You can do so by feeding the latter 50 Tadbulb Candies.

Can Tadbulb be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, fans will not see a shiny variant of Tadbulb making its debut during the event. However, they can hope that Niantic will add the shiny version of this Ele-Tadpole to Pokemon GO in the future.

Can Bellibolt be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Since fans will not be seeing a shiny Tadbulb making its debut in GO, they will have to wait for a shiny Bellibolt, too. Once the former makes its way into the game, they will also get to witness a shiny Bellibolt.

How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokemon GO

Tadbulb can evolve into Bellibolt once you feed it 50 Tadbulb Candies.