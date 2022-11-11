Pokemon GO Snorlax Raid (November 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Snorlax is a Tier-3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO and is more powerful than a Normal variant or 1-star Raid boss. This Normal-type Pocket Monster has a max CP of 3647, which increases to 16684 whenever it acts as a 3-star Raid Boss. The 2022 Greedy Gluttons event, which will be active from November 9 to November 23, has featured several strong fighters and Raid Bosses.

During the Greedy Gluttons event, Snorlax will spawn more frequently in the wild and will also appear as a 3-star Raid Boss in local gyms. But unlike 5-star Raids and Mega Raids, skilled Pokemon GO trainers can easily defeat a 3-star Raid solo, as long as they prepare for it beforehand. Here's everything players need to know about the 3-star Raid Boss, Snorlax.

3-star Raid Boss Snorlax's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



From November 9 through November 17, Snorlax, Lickitung, Mega Gyarados, and more will appear during the Greedy Gluttons event!



pokemongolive.com/post/greedy-gl… No need to ring that dinner bell, Trainers—the hungriest Pokémon are already on their way!From November 9 through November 17, Snorlax, Lickitung, Mega Gyarados, and more will appear during the Greedy Gluttons event! No need to ring that dinner bell, Trainers—the hungriest Pokémon are already on their way!From November 9 through November 17, Snorlax, Lickitung, Mega Gyarados, and more will appear during the Greedy Gluttons event!👉pokemongolive.com/post/greedy-gl… https://t.co/e189jnS4MO

The Normal-type Snorlax is weak against one type of attack. Fighting-type moves inflict 160% attack damage on Snorlax due to the type advantage.

Despite Snorlax getting its Combat Power boosted in Raids, it can still be toppled solo by taking advantage of its type weaknesses. Players need to use Pokemon that are proficient in the moves that work best against Snorlax.

What are Snorlax’s resistances in Pokemon GO?

Although Snorlax is only weak to Fighting-type moves, it also resists only one type of attack. Snorlax has resistance against Ghost-type attacks.

This lazy Pokemon can resist damage from Ghost-type attacks by 39.1% in Pokemon GO. Players are advised to avoid using Ghost-type moves while battling Snorlax as it will inflict less damage than other types of moves.

Best Snorlax counters in Pokemon GO

As long as players are mindful of Snorlax’s resistances and weaknesses, it is possible to win solo against this 3-Star Raid Boss. Although there are several Pokemon that perform well while fighting against Snorlax, Pokemon GO players are advised against using the type of moves that are less effective against it.

Players can also make use of the STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) effect while battling this 3-star Raid Boss. When a Pokemon's type matches its move type, it will be able to inflict extra damage on Snorlax. In this case, it would be Fighting-type creatures with Fighting-type moves. Players who take advantage of Snorlax's weakness will be able to deal immense damage to it and drastically increase the odds of them winning the encounter.

Given below is a list of Pokemon that can be used to fight against Snorlax as a 3-star Raid Boss. Some counters that can easily defeat Snorlax include:

Lucario - Counter and Aura Sphere

- Counter and Aura Sphere Conkeldurr - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Machamp - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Breloom - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Hariyama - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Blaziken - Counter and Focus Blast

- Counter and Focus Blast Sirfetch'd - Counter and Close Combat

- Counter and Close Combat Mega Gengar - Sucker Punch and Focus Blast

- Sucker Punch and Focus Blast Mega Lopunny - Low Kick and Focus Blast

- Low Kick and Focus Blast Mewtwo - Psycho Cut and Focus Blast

- Psycho Cut and Focus Blast Toxicroak - Counter and Dynamic Punch

- Counter and Dynamic Punch Gallade - Low Kick and Close Combat

- Low Kick and Close Combat Poliwrath - Rock Smash and Dynamic Punch

Winning against the 3-star Raid Boss Snorlax will provide players with a chance to capture it after it faints. Shiny Snorlax has also been available in Pokemon GO for a while, and there is a chance for the shiny variant to appear after players defeat the Raid Boss.

Poll : 0 votes