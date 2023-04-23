Pokemon GO Stunfisk Limited Research Day Field Research: All tasks and rewards

As the Stunfisk Limited Research Day event comes online in Pokemon GO, trainers worldwide are eager to meet a shiny variant of the Trap Pokemon for the first time in a popular AR title. Both Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk will be available as Field Research encounters, provided players can complete the exclusive tasks within the event duration.

The Stunfisk Limited Research Day is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 23, starting from 2 pm local time and continuing until 5 pm local time. Trainers will have three hours to participate in the event and grab everything on offer. Apart from a boosted chance of encountering the debuting shiny pocket monster, there are plenty of wild spawns for players to catch.

How to complete all Field Research tasks during Stunfisk Limited Research Day in Pokemon GO

Details @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Stunfisk Limited Research Day event is now rolling out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 14:00 to 17:00 local timeDetails @ serebii.net/pokemongo/limi… Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Stunfisk Limited Research Day event is now rolling out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 14:00 to 17:00 local timeDetails @ serebii.net/pokemongo/limi… https://t.co/ThXoJcskcp

Pokemon GO trainers will get their hands on the event’s exclusive Field Research tasks by spinning Photo Disks at PokeStops. The entire list of tasks and rewards that Pokemon GO players will find is as follows:

Catch 5 Pokemon - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Make 3 Great Throws - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Make a Great Curveball Throw - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Make 5 Curveball Throws - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Battle in a Gym - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Use a Super Effective Charged Attack - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Power up 3 Ground-type Pokemon - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Open 5 Gifts - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each - Stunfisk or Galarian Stunfisk encounter [shiny variant available]

A new Limited Research Day featuring Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk will take place on April 23 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time!



pokemongolive.com/post/stunfisk-… We promise this event isn’t a trap—just a chance to catch the Trap Pokémon!A new Limited Research Day featuring Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk will take place on April 23 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time! We promise this event isn’t a trap—just a chance to catch the Trap Pokémon! A new Limited Research Day featuring Stunfisk and Galarian Stunfisk will take place on April 23 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. local time!pokemongolive.com/post/stunfisk-… https://t.co/mfUCfklOrr

Wild encounters available during the Pokemon GO Stunfisk Limited Research Day event will be as follows:

Sandshrew [shiny variant available]

Diglett [shiny variant available]

Gligar [shiny variant available]

Swinub [shiny variant available]

Phanpy [shiny variant available]

Larvitar [shiny variant available]

Numel [shiny variant available]

Barboach [shiny variant available]

Baltoy [shiny variant available]

Hippopotas [shiny variant available]

Drilbur [shiny variant available]

The Sustainability Week 2023 event is currently live in Pokemon GO, with players getting a chance to catch Bounsweet, Shiny Drilbur, and more. They can also complete a Special Research questline to encounter Shaymin.

