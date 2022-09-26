Pokemon GO Swampert: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Swampert is just as popular in Pokemon GO as it is in the mainline games. The beloved Water/Ground type has carved out its place as a powerful combatant in both the PvE and PvP meta.

If Pokemon GO trainers encounter Swampert as a raid boss, they may be in for quite a battle. However, like any other Pokemon, Swampert has weaknesses that can be efficiently exploited. Granted, it only has one major flaw due to its elemental typing, but trainers should absolutely attempt to use it to their advantage.

Fortunately, there are a ton of Pokemon and moves that can deal excellent damage to the bulky starter.

Swampert's biggest weakness in Pokemon GO is Grass-type Pokemon and moves

High-damage Grass types like Roserade can hammer away at Swampert with ease

In the main Pokemon series as well as Pokemon GO, Swampert's biggest weakness is Grass-type Pokemon and moves. As both a Ground and Water type, it is doubly weak to a Grass-type assault.

Considering Swampert is a particularly bulky Pokemon, exploiting its lone weakness is encouraged in order to defeat it in a raid quickly. The powerful starter Pokemon does not possess any other elemental weaknesses and sports five total resistances (Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel type moves).

Top Grass-type moves to counter Swampert in Pokemon GO

Bullet Seed

Vine Whip

Magical Leaf

Razor Leaf

Solar Beam

Power Whip

Grass Knot

Leaf Blade

Frenzy Plant

Leaf Storm

Petal Blizzard

Top Grass-type Pokemon to counter Swampert in Pokemon GO

Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor

Roserade

Tapu Bulu

Breloom

Simisage

Chesnaught

Venusaur

Tangela

Tangrowth

Leafeon

Sceptile

Carnivine

Celebi

Zarude

Leavanny

Victreebel

Sunflora

Meganium

Lurantis

Serperior

Ludicolo

Shiftry

Vileplume

Torterra

In addition to the listed moves and Pokemon, just about any Grass-type move or Pokemon will perform better against Swampert than other types. As long as the Pokemon used in the raid have respectable CP and stats, they should be able to contribute successfully towards defeating Swampert.

When more trainers enter the raid together, their chances of defeating Swampert quickly increase significantly.

It's also important to note that Mega Evolution is also an option to defeat Swampert, though it may not be necessary.

Mega Evolutions are typically reserved for much tougher raid bosses. However, if trainers don't mind expending the Mega Energy, they are certainly welcome to do so. It may be perceived as wasteful, but it should ensure that they quickly defeat Swampert in a raid.

Overall, as long as Pokemon GO trainers are focusing on building a Grass-type team, they should be able to perform well against Swampert. This applies to both raids and PvP battles.

Shadow Swampert is an incredibly popular meta pick in many aspects of GO Battle League, and Grass types can still take it down in the PvP arena. In fact, the process should be significantly easier, as a raid boss is much more difficult to defeat than a lone Shadow Pokemon (in most circumstances).

