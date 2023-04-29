Pokemon GO Swinub Community Day April 2023: All Special Research tasks and rewards

The April 2023 Community Day Classic is gradually coming online for Pokemon GO trainers around the world. This iteration will see Swinub, the Pig Pokemon, in the limelight. While there is no usual raid bonus after the event ends, players will be able to enjoy a Special Research questline, a featured attack for Mamoswine when evolved during the event, and more.

Community Days and Community Day Classics are popular events in Pokemon GO that fans eagerly wait for every month. Rare creatures are often featured during these occasions, with players teaming up to catch them. The events also feature a variety of bonuses.

Pokemon GO trainers can complete Swinub Community Day Classic Special Research questline

The April 2023 Swinub Community Day Classic will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The event will last for three hours, beginning at 2:00 pm local time and ending at 5:00 pm local time.

As mentioned above, Swinub will be featured in the limelight with a boosted spawn rate. Lucky players may also come across Shiny Swinub.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/community… There’s a flurry of excitement—Swinub will appear more frequently in the wild on April 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time during the next #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic! There’s a flurry of excitement—Swinub will appear more frequently in the wild on April 29 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time during the next #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/ER41sCSfHw

Players can purchase an event-exclusive Special Research questline ticket for US$1 (or the price when converted to the player's local currency) from the in-game shop. The available tasks and rewards for the same are as follows:

Swinub Community Day Classic: Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Swinub Candy

Catch 15 Swinub - Swinub encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Swinub encounter, 1x Incense

Swinub Community Day Classic: Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Swinub - Swinub encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Evolve 3 Swinub - 30x Swinub Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Swinub encounter, 1x Lucky Egg

Swinub Community Day Classic: Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Evolve 1 Piloswine - 50x Swinub Candy

Catch 15 Swinub - Swinub encounter

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Piloswine encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Swinub Community Day Classic: Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Claim Reward! - Swinub encounter

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 5500 XP, Mamoswine encounter, 3x Rare Candy

There is also a Limited Research questline for Pokemon GO players to complete during the event. Here are the details:

Swinub Limited Research - Step 1 of 1

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 1x Sinnoh Stone

Catch 1 Swinub - 1x Sinnoh Stone

Make 5 Nice Throws - 1x Sinnoh Stone

Rewards: 1x Sinnoh Stone, Swinub encounter, 3000 XP

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/community… Evolve Piloswine during #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic or up to two hours afterwards to get a Mamoswine that knows the Charged Attack Ancient Power! Evolve Piloswine during #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic or up to two hours afterwards to get a Mamoswine that knows the Charged Attack Ancient Power!pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/dwnWSvQMye

Players can get 3x Catch Stardust for catching Pokemon, with Incense and Lures lasting for three hours. Evolving Piloswine during the event or up to two hours afterward will allow trainers to get their hands on a Mamoswine that knows the Charged Attack Ancient Power.

Niantic recently revealed the May 2023 Pokemon GO event schedule. The upcoming month will see the debuts of Mega Pinsir, Shiny Tapu Fini, and Kleavor in the popular AR title.

