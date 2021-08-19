Pokemon GO: The best counters for Falinks

Falinks has joined the other Generation VIII Pokemon to be introduced through the Ultra Unlock part 3 as a raid boss.

Falinks is a pure Fighting-type from the Galar Region. There will be several other raid bosses for trainers to battle soon, including Galarian Weezing and Galarian Stunfisk.

The moves for Falinks are unreleased, but its stats are out, and it doesn’t look too threatening. None of its stats are above 200, which means any trainer with strong Pokemon should have no trouble taking it down.

Which Pokemon can deal with this Fighting-type from Galar?

All Fighting-types have three weaknesses: Psychic, Flying and Fairy. Thankfully, many powerful Pokemon in the game have one out of these three typings.

Speaking of powerful Pokemon, nothing is more powerful than Shadow Mewtwo at the moment. Needless to say, it should destroy Falinks with the quickest time to win. Regular Mewtwo should also be able to annihilate Falinks in no time at all.

While Falinks isn’t in the game just yet, looking at Hitmontop (a Pokemon with the same typing and similar stats), could give a good idea at what will be effective against the Generation VIII Fighting-type.

Both Mewtwo and Shadow Mewtwo are at the top of the list for Hitmontop counters.

In terms of Psychic-types, though, there are plenty others that deal with Hitmontop and, likely, Falinks reasonably well. Alakazam, Gallade and even Mr. Rime should beat Falinks in good time.

Espeon is one great Fighting-type counter that might be on many trainers’ teams after the Eevee Community Day.

If any trainers out there are missing Psychic-type, they may be happy to know that Fairies with Charm spam would also be great counters to Falinks.

Pokemon like Gardevoir and Togekiss are often seen at the top of counters lists for Fighting-types. Gardevoir is, in fact, the 9th ranked Hitmontop counter without counting legendaries and Shadow Pokemon.

Since Flying-types also hit Falinks for super effective damage, one overlooked counter would be Mega Pigeot. Outside of legendaries and Shadow Pokemon, Mega Pigeot is actually the top ranked Hitmontop counter.

Many trainers should have at least Pidgey since the Pokemon is so common, so it could be an option for trainers with Mega Pidgeot energy to spare.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi