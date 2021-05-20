What are Galarian Weezing's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's dapper Raid Boss, Galarian Weezing, is a unique blend of Poison- and Fairy-type, but it still has its weaknesses like any Pokemon.

Normally, Fairy-types would be weak to Poison-type moves, which makes Galarian Weezing something of a contradiction. However, there are still three move types that are capable of dealing extra damage to this form of Weezing. Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type moves are super effective against it, and they deal 160% damage compared to attacks it has no type disadvantage against.

When grouping up to take on Galar's gentleman in a Pokemon GO gym raid, there are several options to counter it and take advantage of its type matchup.

Pokemon GO: Great counters for Galarian Weezing

Image via Niantic

With Galarian Weezing's type weaknesses in mind, players can further hone in on what Pokemon can take it out in a Pokemon GO raid. While a large swath of Pokemon should be able to efficiently battle this raid boss in a group, there are some that will truly shine with regards to damage.

Bringing a team stacked with these Pokemon and moves can make a substantial difference when it comes to hammering down Galarian Weezing's HP and getting that catch encounter as a reward:

Mewtwo using Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Metagross using Bullet Punch and Meteor Smash

Rhyperior using Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mega Gengar using Lick and Psychic

Excadrill using Metal Claw and Earthquake

Aggron using Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Garchomp using Mud Shot and Earthquake

In theory, most Pokemon exploiting Galarian Weezing's type weaknesses should do the job with sufficient move damage and CP. If the group of trainers attacking are stacking that type advantage, this particular Pokemon GO raid shouldn't be too challenging.

With its only Fast Move being Tackle, a Normal-type move, it won't be dealing super-effective damage from ordinary attacks. When it comes to Galarian Weezing's Charged Moves in Pokemon GO, it has a little more variety. It can use Play Rough, Overheat, Sludge, or Hyper Beam.

Thanks to Tackle being its primary Fast Move, Galarian Weezing's optimal damage per second, paired with Play Rough (11.39 DPS), isn't significant enough to cause too many headaches to prepared trainers facing it in a raid battle.

As long as players hammer away with Ground, Psychic, and Steel-type moves using Pokemon with the highest CP they can manage, Galarian Weezing should be theirs in short order.

