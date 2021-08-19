Pokemon GO: The best Galarian Weezing counters

With the influx of Generation VIII Pokemon in Pokemon GO, Galarian Weezing has now become a raid boss.

The original Weezing was a veteran Poison-type from Kanto. It’s Galarian form, though, has added a Fairy-type, giving it one of the more unique type combinations in the game.

Fortunately, Galarian Weezing also doesn’t have a stat above 200, which should make it a very easy raid boss for any trainer to defeat.

How should trainers deal with this Galarian Pokemon?

Since it is part Poison-type, the best Galarian Weezing counters should easily be the strong Psychic-types in the game. With that being said, it should be no surprise who has the quickest time to win against this raid boss.

Yes, Shadow Mewtwo beats Galarain Weezing faster than any other Pokemon, with regular Mewtwo not far behind. This really doesn’t require much explanation. Thankfully, there are other Psychic-types that perform well here.

The better counter that more people will have access to is Espeon.

Recently, Eevee was featured in a Community Day, so hopefully many trainers caught one and evolved it into Espeon. This Pokemon is often seen as top raid counters when legendary and Shadow Pokemon are not being counted.

Other Pokemon that are high on the list of Galarian Weezing counters are Metagross and Jirachi. Since they are both Steel-type and Psychic-type, they have double effectiveness against this raid boss.

Ground-types also threaten Galarian Weezing. Pokemon like Mamoswine and Landorus Therian-Forme can flood this raid boss with strong Earthquakes and Bulldozes.

Excadrill is a particularly effective counter since it is both Steel and Ground. This means it resists both of Galarian Weezing’s STAB attacks. Therefore, both the Iron Head set and the Earthquake set on Excadrill work well here.

In addition, there are several Pokemon that aren’t so powerful but still make quick work of Weezing. As a Fire-type and Psychic-type, Delphox becomes a great counter to Galarian Weezing with Zen Headbutt and Psychic.

Two other ordinary Pokemon that are good to bring against Galarian Weezing are Beheeyem and Mr. Rime. Both of these Pokemon have strong enough Attack stats that can beat Galarian Weezing in under 200 seconds.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

