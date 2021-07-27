Pokemon GO: The best moveset for Leafeon

A solid option in Pokemon GO when it comes to Grass-type Pokemon, Leafeon is one of Eevee's many evolutions and it can serve well as a counter in some situations.

Although it can't be seen as one of the strongest counters in Pokemon GO, Leafeon can serve well against Rock-, Water-, and Ground-type Pokemon.

With the right moveset, Leafeon can use type effectiveness and Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) to deal massive damage in either PvE or PvP situations.

Boasting a total move list of six, picking the right combination can make a trainer's Leafeon significantly more viable in battle in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Leafeon move analysis

After taking a dive into all the moves Leafeon has available to it in Pokemon GO, the move list is broken into two Fast Moves, three Charge Moves, and a Legacy Charge Move:

Fast Moves

Quick Attack (Normal-type)

Razor Leaf (Grass-type)

Charge Moves

Solar Beam (Grass-type)

Leaf Blade (Grass-type)

Energy Ball (Grass-type)

Legacy Charge Moves

Last Resort (Normal-type)

Since most Pokemon retain five total moves on their move list, Leafeon has a little bit more diversity, albeit one move being a hard-to-obtain Legacy Charge Move. Picking the right moves can be tricky, but thankfully Pokemon GO's community has compiled stats on Leafeons movesets so that trainers can make the call for what moves they need.

As of July 2021, the best overall combination of moves for Leafeon with regards to damage are Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade for both PvE and PvP. These moves provide the highest Damage Per Second (DPS) and Total Damage Overall (TDO) when compared to all other possible movesets for Leafeon at this time.

Razor Leaf in general is just a great Grass-type move, especially for Grass-type Pokemon able to take advantage of its STAB damage bonus. While Leaf Blade doesn't hit as hard as Solar Beam or Energy Ball, it charges significantly faster by comparison and can often be used multiple times per bout when charged quickly enough with a move like Razor Leaf.

When it comes to Damage Per Energy (DPE), Leaf Blade also holds up well over the other options.

In PvP scenarios, Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade are still the best bets for damage. Although Quick Attack does provide a higher energy gain than Razor Leaf, it doesn't hit quite as hard nor does it receive a STAB benefit.

For Pokemon GO players looking for a second Charge Move option in PvP, Last Resort is a great addition if attainable, as it provides neutral coverage and is only resisted by Ghost-, Rock- and Steel-type Pokemon.

In the event an opposing Pokemon is resisting Leafeon's Grass-type attacks, having a Normal-type move like Last Resort is beneficial.

