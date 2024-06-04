Pokemon GO The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research brings the Moon Crown as a reward for trainers who participate in the questline. There are a few criteria that trainers need to meet to get their hands on this paid research. Besides that, the tasks are relatively straightforward with one of the final rewards being the early access to the unique GO Fest-themed avatar item.

We have gathered all the available information regarding The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research below.

Pokemon GO The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 25 different species of Pokemon - 1x Lure Module

Open 5 Gifts - 792x Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws - Clefairy encounter

Play with your buddy 5 times - 1x Poffin

Power up 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - Lunatone encounter

Rewards: 3x Silver Pinap Berry, Moon Crown avatar item, 3000x XP

The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research needs to be completed and rewards redeemed by Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 10 am local time.

Who can get The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Trainers who have bought the GO Fest 2024: Global ticket by June 6 and play the game between May 31 and June 6 will get The Rise of Moonlight Timed Research.

