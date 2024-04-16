5 reasons you should be excited for Pokemon GO Fest 2024

The upcoming Pokemon GO Fest 2024 is set to be a landmark event that no trainer will want to miss. This year's fest promises to be an extraordinary experience, with an incredible lineup of rare Pokemon, global participation, exclusive in-person events in three iconic cities, and a host of thrilling bonuses and special research opportunities.

Whether you're looking to expand your collection with exclusive Pokemon, explore vibrant cities with fellow trainers, or simply enjoy the festive atmosphere from anywhere in the world, Pokemon GO Fest 2024 offers something for everyone.

Here are five reasons why you should be excited about what is coming in Pokemon GO Fest 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 things to be excited about in the Pokemon GO Fest 2024

1) Exciting Pokemon line-up

The debut of Necrozma is the main spotlight of the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Prepare for a spectacular roster of creatures to make special appearances during the Pokemon GO Fest 2024. The highlight is undoubtedly the global debut of Necrozma in 5-star raids, complete with a chance to encounter its shiny variant. Additionally, all seven Ultra Beasts will be available in raids, increasing your chances of encountering a shiny.

For a touch of uniqueness, look out for Umbreon and Espeon adorned with night and day scarves, respectively. Furthermore, don't miss Pikachu in a sun crown at Dawn Meadow or a moon crown at Creeping Dusk; both can also be found in one-star Raids.

The event will also feature a plethora of Psuedo and starter Pokemon, including Dratini, Jangmo-o, Gible, Deino, Snivy, Charmander, and Mudkip. Trainers will also encounter various Hisuian variants throughout the event, adding to the excitement.

2) In-person events in iconic cities

Many exciting in-person events await this year (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This year's fest includes in-person events in three diverse cities:

Sendai, Japan: From May 30 to June 2, 2024, explore the lush landscapes of Japan's greenest city.

From May 30 to June 2, 2024, explore the lush landscapes of Japan's greenest city. Madrid, Spain: From June 14 to 16, 2024, immerse yourself in southern Europe's largest city's vibrant culture and sunny streets.

From June 14 to 16, 2024, immerse yourself in southern Europe's largest city's vibrant culture and sunny streets. New York City, USA: From July 5 to 7, 2024, traverse the bustling neighborhoods and rich culture of the Big Apple.

These locations offer a fantastic mix of urban exploration and Pokemon hunting, providing unique, culturally rich experiences for everyone.

3) Global online event

Global online event holds a series of exciting opportunities (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you can't attend the in-person events, there's an alternate option: Pokemon GO Fest 2024 concludes with a two-day global online event on July 13 and July 14, 2024, accessible to trainers worldwide. This part of the fest allows everyone to partake in the fun, featuring exclusive gameplay opportunities and the chance to engage with the global trainer community.

Plus, ticket holders will receive a special GO Fest 2024 T-shirt avatar item to commemorate their participation.

4) Exclusive bonuses for ticket holders

The Fest offers a huge list of bonuses (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ticket holders will enjoy a variety of perks that enhance the gameplay experience:

Increased chances of encountering shiny Pokemon.

Spinning photo discs at gyms gives players nine free raid passes.

Up to six special trades per day.

Access to special 7km eggs.

Engage in habitat-themed Collection Challenges to level up the Elite Collector medal.

Additionally, exclusive Pokemon GO Fest merchandise items, including a dark gray official tee, are available for purchase at the events.

5) Special Research opportunities

Don't miss out a chance to catch the Mythical Marshadow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On Saturday, engage in exclusive Special Research to learn more about the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow with a chance to encounter it.

The excitement continues on Sunday with additional Special Research focused on Necrozma. These exclusive research opportunities provide rich storylines and rewarding challenges that enhance the festive experience.

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 promises an unforgettable adventure, offering new encounters, spectacular locations, and exclusive perks. Whether players are participating in-person or online, this event is set to deliver a summer filled with excitement, discovery, and Pokemon-catching fun for everyone involved.

To know more about purchasing Pokemon GO Fest 2024 tickets, check out the following:

