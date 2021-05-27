Pokemon GO: The strongest Eevee evolution

Eevee is incredibly diverse in Pokemon GO due to its many evolutions, each with their own respective role and effectiveness in battle.

Determining the best "Eeveelution" depends on what situation it applies to. However, if measured by base stats, Pokemon GO players can zero in on which evolutionary form stands out above the rest as a damage dealer. Too many other factors are at play to truly dictate which Eeveelution is superior across the board, but from a purely attacking standpoint in raids and Battle League, Espeon currently holds the top spot in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Eeveelution base stat breakdown

Pokemon GO is a game of situational strategy in the sense that different Pokemon shine in different roles. Some Pokemon perform better on offense, some on defense, some in raids and some against other trainers' Pokemon and others against Team GO Rocket's teams. For the sake of this particular guide, the focus will be on dealing the most damage possible when on the offensive.

With regards to pure offense, Espeon has been considered a top attacker in Pokemon GO for some time. It doesn't pack a punch like legendaries such as Mewtwo, Rayquaza, Reshiram, or Deoxys, but its abilities and base stats make it a strong Psychic-type Pokemon nonetheless. When compared to the base stats of other Eevee evolutions, Espeon currently sports the highest overall attack stat while also having solid defense and stamina stats. This can be broken down and compared to the base stats of the other Eeveelutions:

Flareon: 246 attack, 179 defense, 163 stamina

Vaporeon: 205 attack, 161 defense, 277 stamina

Jolteon: 232 attack, 182 defense, 163 stamina

Espeon: 261 attack , 175 defense, 163 stamina

, 175 defense, 163 stamina Umbreon: 126 attack, 240 defense , 216 stamina

, 216 stamina Glaceon: 238 attack, 205 defense, 163 stamina

Leafeon: 216 attack, 219 defense, 163 stamina

Sylveon: 203 attack, 205 defense, 216 stamina (

Note: These are based on early data, as Sylveon has only recently been introduced to Pokemon GO)

In a vacuum, the top attackers from Eevee's branches of evolution are Espeon, Flareon, and Glaceon, with Espeon having a considerate edge of about 15 stat points. Umbreon clearly edges out in defense, and Vaporeon has a massive lead in stamina. Does this mean that Espeon is the superior choice in every situation? Certainly not, but it does provide high damage potential in raids and Battle League. In Pokemon GO, it all comes down to the roles being needed, and Espeon fills the role of an attacker very well.

