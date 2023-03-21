Pokemon GO Thundurus (Incarnate Forme) raid guide (March 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Following the debut of the Let's GO event in Pokemon GO, players can encounter Thudurus once again as the game's new 5-star Raid Boss. Being one of the most powerful Electric-types in the franchise, this creature is worth the trouble of defeating in battle to capture.

However, 5-star Raid Bosses are some of the most challenging in the mobile game. As such, players may need to study a bit before constructing an optimal strategy and team composition to take down this powerful Raid Boss.

Here's what players should know about Thundurus in its new Raid Boss state in Pokemon GO.

Thundurus Raid Boss in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Thundurus as it appears in promotional imagery for the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing every player should know about a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO before they challenge it in battle is its elemental typing. In the case of Thundurus, it is a Flying and Electric-type Pokemon. This is a notoriously good defensive typing as the Flying-type's immunity removes the one weakness that Electric-type Pokemon have to Ground-type attacks. It also removes the Electric weakness from the Flying typing.

This leaves Thundurus with only two weaknesses: Rock and Ice-type attacks. While this seems like a very small and limiting list of potential counters, Pokemon GO is filled with perfect attackers that fit the bill. Some of the game's highest damage dealers are Rock-types, with the Ice typing housing some decent tanks as well.

For counters that wield the Rock typing, Rampardos is the best in terms of raw power. In the main series, Rampardos has the highest base Attack stat out of all the other non-Mega, Legendary, or Mythical Pokemon. As such, the conversion to Pokemon GO suits it very well as a great PvE attacker.

There are also other picks with the Rock typing that can perform well in this Raid Battle. Rhyperior is a great choice, thanks to its high bulk and secondary Ground typing, rendering Electric-type attacks almost useless. Tyranitar is another great choice thanks to its status as a Pseudo-legendary granting it high base stats.

There are a fair amount of Ice-type choices as well, with them also having shadow variants. Shadow Weavile and Mamoswine are both great attackers. Mamoswine comes out just ahead of Weavile, thanks to it having much better bulk and a secondary Ground typing.

For the optimal team size, trainers should consider bringing at least four other players when attempting the Thundurus raid in Pokemon GO. While Thundurus may be relatively fragile compared to other Legendary Pokemon, its status as a Raid Boss grants it significantly boosted stats, making it difficult to defeat with just one player.

