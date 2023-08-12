5 Pokemon GO tips and tricks for World Championships 2023

The Pokemon World Championships is here, bringing numerous exciting new events. Pokemon GO is also here to celebrate the showcase with fresh raids, PvP battles, and more. Given the plethora of additions, players can often find themselves at a loss, especially since this is a limited-time occasion. As such, here are five tips and tricks to help you enjoy all that Pokemon GO has to offer at the Pokemon World Championships 2023.

5 tips to make the most of the Pokemon Wolrd Championships event in Pokemon GO

1) Be sure to catch many Sableye for farming Stardust

Sableye is one of the best catchable Pokemon during this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As with many other events in the smartphone AR game, varied Pokemon spawns on the overworld will increase, and one of these is the Dark/Ghost-type Sableye.

Not only is it useful for the ongoing Great League tier of competitive battles, but it also grants 750 Stardust per catch. This is important since Stardust is the main currency for learning new moves and increasing Pokemon's CP.

2) Keep an eye out for Cresselia Raids

The World Championships 2023 event will allow you to catch this powerful beast (Image via Niantic)

A variety of powerful boss Pokemon will spawn in Gyms around the globe during this Pokemon GO event. One of these is the Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon Cresselia.

To put it simply, you must participate in Raids alongside other trainers to take the boss Cresselia down. This will grant you an opportunity to catch the rare monster. Cresselai excels in both the Great and Ultra Leagues and is one of the best legendaries in the game, making it a must-have for any trainer.

3) Engage in as many trades as possible

Sharing is caring in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO is all about catching tamable monsters and sharing them with friends via trades. Thanks to the current event, you have many incentives to trade critters with others. You will not just gain extra Candies for trading but also guaranteed XL Candies - which are crucial for increasing the max CP cap of a Pokemon. Furthermore, you can perform an extra Special Trade each day.

Given the number of rare Pokemon available for this event, you can gain many duplicates and plenty of candies for them. These will help the Pokemon grow stronger, which should help you compete in Leagues.

4) Don't forget to complete Limited Time Research objectives

PvP is one of the biggest highlights of the game (Image via Niantic)

As with other kinds of Research, you will be able to complete various challenges. These can range from catching Pokemon and using different attacks to battling Team Rocket GO grunts and partaking in PvP.

Finishing all objectives under a banner will grant rewards ranging from more Stardust to random Pokemon encounters. On that note, during this event, you also stand to obtain a Shiny variant, which is a rare alternate-colored Pokemon. Do note that these are exclusive to the World Championships 2023, so you should complete them before the event ends.

5) Use Field Research to obtain Passimian and World Championships Jersey Pikachu

This limited-time Pikachu can be caught right now in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The Fighting-type Passimian makes its debut in Pokemon GO thanks to the ongoing event. Furthermore, special event Pikachus wearing the World Championships Jersey will also be catchable. During the event, both these critters can be found in raids. However, considering they are also part of Field Research rewards, you should use this method to obtain them instead.

The Pokemon World Championships began on August 11, 2023, and will end on August 15, 2023.