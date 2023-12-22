Pokemon GO trainers offered compensation for "misconfigured" Legendary encounter

Pokemon GO fans were likely astonished when Kyurem's fused Black/White Forms were unexpectedly added as a GO Battle League PvP reward, leaving them scrambling to encounter the new Legendaries. However, Niantic Support recently released a follow-up post on X, stating that this inclusion was "misconfigured," removing the Legendaries from the game and offering compensation to players.

Pokemon GO trainers weren't thrilled with the decision, though many acknowledged that the compensation wasn't awful. Many responses to Niantic's post lamented the removal of Black/White Kyurem. This was particularly common among players who had powered up the two forms or caught those with 100% IVs. In their eyes, they worked hard for their reward only to see Niantic snatch it away.

Pokemon GO trainers discuss the botched Black/White Kyurem release and their compensation

According to the research-focused community subreddit r/TheSilphRoad, Pokemon GO trainers who caught Black/White Kyurem from the GO Battle League will be offered compensation in the form of 250 Kyurem Candy, five Star Pieces, five Lucky Eggs, and 250,000 Stardust for the misconfigured rollout. Though players agreed that the compensation helped, some argued it was insufficient.

The Pokemon GO compensation after the removal of Black/White Kyurem was welcomed by most trainers. However, some players were unhappy with certain aspects of it, particularly those who had spent XL Candy to power up their Kyurem. Others argued that the resources provided in the compensation didn't equate to what some fans spent powering up Black/White Kyurem.

Despite this frustration, some Pokemon GO trainers pointed out that it was risky to power up Black/White Kyurem at all since Niantic hadn't made an official announcement about their release. In their opinion, many players likely knew that this dual Legendary debut was a mistake, so they shouldn't have spent their resources on the two 'mons, knowing that they could soon be removed.

Be that as it may, Pokemon GO trainers receiving compensation still stated that the entire debacle could've been avoided if Niantic hadn't made the initial mistake of releasing Black/White Fused Kyurem completely out of the blue. Though the extra candies and items were nice, many players still left the blame squarely on Niantic, which likely didn't help its image after several controversies in 2023.

Despite several players being unsatisfied, others acknowledged that as far as in-game compensation goes, the package announced for trainers who lost their Black/White Kyurem was generous by Niantic's standards.

Compared to the returns for other mistakes made by the developer this year, a few fans remarked that they couldn't complain about this round of reimbursement.

The community seems split overall, and mistakes certainly happen. However, the fumbled rollout of two long-awaited Pokemon forms by Niantic likely won't reflect well on it in the long term.

Hopefully, the developer will bring Black/White Kyurem back into the mobile title officially sooner rather than later, as this mistake has certainly stung fans who have been waiting for the two forms since the Pocket Monster itself arrived.