Pokemon GO Ursaring raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's November Community Day will take place on November 12, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time. Teddiursa is the featured Pokemon for the event, and its evolutions, Ursaring and Ursaluna, are also stepping into the spotlight.

Players will be able to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna during the event. Ursaring itself will also appear as a four-star Raid Boss. Since this is the case, trainers may want to prepare their teams to take on the Hibernator Pokemon.

Beating Ursaring during Community Day should provide a great opportunity for trainers to catch and evolve the mighty bear Pokemon with high stats and CP.

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Ursaring can be effectively defeated with one particular Pokemon/move type.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ursaring is weak to Fighting-type moves and Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Fighting types like Lucario can effectively take down Ursaring with time to spare (Image via Niantic)

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Ursaring only possesses one elemental weakness. It can only be dealt super effective damage with Fighting-type moves.

Trainers should focus on using these moves if they want to dispatch Ursaring with haste. Using them with Fighting-type Pokemon will increase the damage output even more, thanks to the game's Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

However, not all Fighting-type creatures are the same in Pokemon GO, and some perform much more capably in this particular raid battle.

Top move counters against Ursaring

Double Kick

Counter

Low Kick

Rock Smash

Sacred Sword

Aura Sphere

Dynamic Punch

Focus Blast

Close Combat

Superpower

Top Pokemon counters against Ursaring

Terrakion

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Pheromosa

Machamp

Galarian Zapdos

Breloom

Cobalion

Hariyama

Buzzwole

Pirouette Meloetta

Virizion

Blaziken

Heracross

Toxicroak

Sirfetch'd

Sneasler

Bewear

In addition to the moves and species listed above, Pokemon GO trainers shouldn't have too much trouble with Ursaring as long as they use Fighting-type creatures and moves.

The powerful Normal-type Bear Pokemon certainly has plenty of durability, which is improved even more when it is a raid boss. It may take some time, but the creature will eventually topple when dealt enough Fighting-type damage.

If Pokemon GO players wish to expedite the process, they can always bring fellow trainers into the raid. Teammates who follow the same counter strategy can be invaluable in defeating the Raid Boss quickly, allowing for maximum rewards like Premier Balls.

However, Ursaring can deal some solid damage on its own. It would be wise to bring along healing items like potions and revives to keep one's team in top condition when taking on the raid.

Although four-star Raid Bosses aren't quite as tough as Pokemon GO's five-star, Mega, or Elite Raid Bosses, it's wise to prepare for every eventuality.

November's Community Day in Pokemon GO presents an excellent time to capture a high-quality Ursaring with great IV stats. Doing so can save players more than a few candies evolving Teddiursa into Ursaring. This means they will only need 100 total candies to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna.

Since Ursaluna being obtained during the Pokemon GO event means it will have the powerful move High Horsepower, trainers won't want to miss out on the opportunity.

Ursaluna's sizable health and high-powered attack capabilities should make it an excellent option in both PvE and PvP battles when it emerges in the meta.

