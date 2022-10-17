Pokemon GO Drapion raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's Halloween event will begin on October 20, 2022. Alongside many other features, Drapion will appear as a three-star Raid Boss.

Due to the Halloween theming of Ghost and Dark-type Pokemon coming to raids this Fall, Drapion is a natural fit. It possesses an intimidating appearance as well as a partial Dark typing, and it's certainly no slouch in battle. However, as a three-star Raid boss, defeating Drapion should be easier than the likes of Mega Banette and Altered Forme Giratina, which will also arrive on October 20.

Trainers hoping to capture Drapion in Pokemon GO have an excellent opportunity to do so by completing this raid. They'll want to make sure they use the best counters available to do so quickly for maximum rewards.

Drapion in Pokemon GO: Countering the Poison/Dark-type

Ground-type Pokemon like Therian Landorus can handle Drapion efficiently (Image via Niantic)

Normally, a Pokemon that's partially Poison-type would be susceptible to Ground and Psychic-type moves. However, Drapion's partial Dark typing makes it immune to Psychic attacks. This means the only way for Drapion to take super effective damage is to be hit with Ground-type moves. If these attacks are used by Ground-type Pokemon, Pokemon GO trainers will increase their damage output thanks to the game's Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Top counter moves against Drapion:

Mud Shot

Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Earth Power

Bulldoze

Top counter Pokemon against Drapion:

Landorus (Therian/Incarnate)

Garchomp

Excadrill

Rhyperior

Groudon

Rhydon

Golurk

Krookodile

Golem

Mamoswine

Donphan

Terrakion

Alolan Dugtrio

Swampert

Although Drapion's stats are boosted as a Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, it shouldn't have too much durability. As long as trainers maintain a Ground-type assault, the Ogre Scorpion Pokemon should fall in short order. If players want to expedite the process, they should bring along a friend or two with some powerful Ground-types of their own.

The sooner a team of Pokemon GO trainers defeats Drapion, the more rewards they'll receive, including additional Premier Balls to capture the Poison/Dark-type after the raid. There are plenty of reasons to incentivize capturing Drapion, as it's an effective attacker in both PvE and PvP battles. Plus, defeating the creature in a raid will ensure that the trainer catching it knows what it's weak to for further reference.

It might also be a good idea to raid against Drapion multiple times. If the first one you catch post-raid doesn't have the ideal IV stats, it can't hurt to repeat the raid when possible to catch a better version of Drapion. Unfortunately, this can get pricey, as Pokemon GO's Raid Passes aren't as easy to come by as they used to be, so you will have to gauge how badly you want a Drapion on your side in future battles.

Fortunately for Pokemon GO trainers, Drapion will be a part of the current slate of Raid Bosses for quite some time. Once October 20 rolls around, the Halloween raid rotation should remain in place for at least a few weeks, giving trainers plenty of time to collect the necessary items they need to take on the Drapion raid as many times as they might need to.

