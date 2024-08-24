How to defeat Drapion in Pokemon GO 3-Star raids solo

To defeat Drapion in Pokemon GO raids, learn its weaknesses and use them to create the best possible counters against the creature. Raiders may want to find out whether it is possible to beat it solo, and the answer is yes. Drapion as a 3-star Raid Boss has increased combat power (CP) and hit points (HP), causing problems for trainers who want to battle it without the help of their friends.

However, by using strong counters and taking advantage of the Weather Boost and STAB effects to deal additional damage, one can easily beat Drapion. This guide will show you how to defeat Drapion in Pokemon GO raids all by yourself.

Defeat Drapion in Pokemon GO: How to do, weaknesses, resistances, and more

Take down Drapion in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, Drapion has a CP of 17,235, an HP of 3,600, an Attack stat of 180, and a Defense stat of 202. This means the creature is comparatively better on defense. As such, you will have to build a countering unit that is offensively and defensively good to defeat Drapion in Pokemon GO alone.

Drapion is only weak to Ground-type moves and takes 160% damage from them. The damage output of these attacks can be increased by using them in the right weather. Moreover, you can teach Ground-type Pocket Monsters strong Ground-type attacks to enable the same type attack bonus (STAB) effect to deal additional damage to Drapion.

You may want to add a high-level Mega Pokemon like a Mega Rayquaza with the best moveset to your raid parties to create a solid Pokemon setup. At least two to three robust Shadow Pocket Monsters should be included in the team as they are offensively highly potent. Thus, you can defeat Drapion in Pokemon GO 3-star raids solo.

Since Cloudy and Foggy weather conditions improve the battle capabilities of Drapion in raids, you must be aware of this fact. Moreover, these weathers influence the catch CP of the Raid Boss, allowing trainers to get their hands on Drapion with high CP.

The effect of the Weather Boost also increases the damage output of your counters against Drapion. This means the Ground-type counters become more effective when used in Sunny weather.

You will have 180 seconds to beat the Raid Boss, so make sure to include those entities that take less time to win. Now, let's explore some super-effective moves and Pokemon to defeat Drapion in Pokemon GO 3-star raids solo.

Counters for Drapion in Pokemon GO

Pokemon to beat Drapion in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best Ground-type counters For Drapion:

Primal Groudon or Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades.

Mega Garchomp or Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power.

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm.

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud Slap and High Horsepower.

Rhyperior: Mud Slap and Earthquake.

Go-lurk: Mud Shot and Earthpower

*Strong in Sunny/Clear Weather

The abovementioned Pokemon and moves are super-effective against Drapion. Use them to defeat Drapion in Pokemon GO solo.

