Pokemon GO Ursaring raid (November 2022): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

On November 12, 2022, Pokemon GO's Teddiursa Community Day will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time.

After the Community Day ends, players will be able to battle Ursaring in 4-star raids for the opportunity to catch it and spawn additional Teddiursa around the gym for 30 minutes.

Ursaring is Teddiursa's first evolution and was its final one for quite some time. However, with the debut of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Ursaring obtained the ability to evolve into Ursaluna.

The new evolutionary form has also been made available in Pokemon GO when trainers evolve Ursaring during a full moon. Given this information, tomorrow's Community Day should prove to be an excellent time to ultimately obtain a quality Ursaluna.

To defeat Ursaluna in a 4-star raid, Pokemon GO trainers will want to center their team on one specific elemental type.

Ursaring has one elemental weakness in Pokemon GO

Masterful Fighting-types like Lucario can give Ursaring a tough time in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Ursaring has a lone elemental weakness in Pokemon GO, and that's Fighting-type Pokemon and moves.

If trainers want to take down Ursaring quickly and reap maximum rewards, they'll want to use the best Fighting-type Pokemon and moves available to them. However, not every brawling Fighting-type creature is made equal, and some are much more capable of performing than others.

Top Pokemon counters to defeat Ursaring

Terrakion

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Pheromosa

Machamp

Breloom

Galarian Zapdos

Cobalion

Hariyama

Pirouette Meloetta

Buzzwole

Emboar

Virizion

Blaziken

Toxicroak

Sirfetch'd

Heracross

Sneasler

Bewear

Top move counters to defeat Ursaring

Double Kick

Counter

Low Kick

Rock Smash

Sacred Sword

Aura Sphere

Dynamic Punch

Focus Blast

Close Combat

Superpower

For the best results in this particular raid, players should use the Fighting-type Pokemon with the highest CP and stats they can muster.

Additionally, even if players can comfortably beat Ursaring solo, it never hurts to bring along a few fellow trainers to help defeat the Raid Boss faster. Doing so will only bring greater rewards compared to if they battle Ursaring solo.

Once Ursaring has been defeated, trainers will get the opportunity to capture it. After the catch encounter, Teddiursa should begin spawning in large quantities around the gym they just battled in.

If players are hunting for that perfect IV Teddiursa, this presents an excellent opportunity if they can't find one during Teddiursa's Community Day.

Once players have snagged a quality Ursaring, they should keep an eye on Pokemon GO's official social media channels if they want to evolve it into Ursaluna.

Every so often, Niantic will make an announcement on the current phase of the moon, presenting trainers an opportunity to evolve Ursaluna if they'd like. If not, Ursaring is still a fully-capable combatant in both PvE and PvP, thanks to its durability and the fact that it only possesses one weakness.

With just one day left until Teddiursa's Community Day, trainers will undoubtedly want to stockpile plenty of Pokeballs, Incense, and Lure Modules. There will be plenty of capturing and battling to be done.

