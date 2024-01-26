Pokemon GO Varoom: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

What are Varoom's best movesets and counters in Pokemon GO? Is it any good in battle? Trainers will undoubtedly be asking themselves this when the creature debuts during the game's Taken Treasures event when the Steel/Poison-type is available to hatch in 12 km eggs. Regardless of whether they are using it in battle or are hoping to defeat it, they'll want knowledge on their side.

Hailing from the Paldea region of the Scarlet and Violet games, Varoom is known as the Single-Cyl Pokemon and has one evolution known as Revavroom. Both carry the distinction of being the only Steel/Poison-type creatures in the series so far, and will carry this status into Pokemon GO as well.

Best moveset for Varoom in Pokémon GO?

What are the best movesets for Varoom in Pokemon GO? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Pokemon GO players are better served using Revaroom in battle instead due to its improved stats, there may be some niche situations where Varoom can be used as well. In this case, they will want to optimize Varoom's moveset for optimal damage, and the best moveset can change based on whether this Pokemon is battling in PvE or PvP arenas.

Pokemon GO Varoom best moveset for PvP

In PvP, it's good practice to lean into the moves that match a Pokemon's type(s), as this activates the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and increases damage output. However, many PvPers also use a second Charged Move in PvP movesets. This gives a Pokemon the ability to counter opponents that its STAB moves don't cover.

Unfortunately for Varoom, it doesn't have access to any non-STAB Charged Moves. Still, it's recommended to utilize Poison Jab (Fast) and a combination of Gunk Shot (Charged) and Gyro Ball (Charged) in PvP. Poison Jab deals seven damage per second (DPS) and triggers STAB, while Gunk Shot has a high base damage total of 130.

Meanwhile, Gyro Ball is included since it still has a solid base damage of 80, activates STAB, and has a cheaper energy cost of 60 compared to Gunk Shot's 75. Gyro Ball can also counter Rock-, Ice-, and Fairy-type opponents compared to Poison Jab/Gunk Shot countering Grass- and Fairy-types.

If you're curious about all the moves that Varoom can learn in Pokemon GO, its Fast and Charged Attacks can be found below:

Fast Moves

Poison Jab (Poison-type)

Lick (Ghost-type)

Charged Moves

Acid Spray (Poison-type)

Gunk Shot (Poison-type)

Gyro Ball (Steel-type)

Pokemon GO Varoom best moveset for PvE

When it comes to using Varoom in PvE battles, splurging for an extra Charged Move can be a bit wasteful. Since this is the case, dropping Gyro Ball and using Poison Jab and Gunk Shot exclusively should get the job done. In PvE, the combo should deal 8.51 damage per second with a total damage overall (TDO) rating of 103.1.

Pokemon GO Varoom: Best counters

Excadrill's Ground-type moves can heavily counter Excadrill in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regardless of whether trainers are battling Varoom in the PvE or PvP arena, here are a few counters to help them counter it and deal heavy super effective damage to it:

Varoom's type - Steel/Poison-type

- Steel/Poison-type Varoom is weak against - Ground- and Fire-type moves. Ground-type moves deal 256% damage and Fire attacks deal 160%.

- Ground- and Fire-type moves. Ground-type moves deal 256% damage and Fire attacks deal 160%. Varoom counters - Garchomp, Groudon, Excadrill, Landorus, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Swampert, Golurk, and Donphan for Ground-types. Entei, Magmortar, Heatran, Arcanine, Ho-Oh, Chandelure, Charizard, Moltres, Rapidash, and Reshiram for Fire-types.

- Garchomp, Groudon, Excadrill, Landorus, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Swampert, Golurk, and Donphan for Ground-types. Entei, Magmortar, Heatran, Arcanine, Ho-Oh, Chandelure, Charizard, Moltres, Rapidash, and Reshiram for Fire-types. Other Varoom notes - Ground-types will be the key counter here as they deal super effective damage to both of Varoom's elemental types. Fire-types work fine but should serve a backup capacity. Either way, as long as it's being countered, Varoom doesn't have the durability to overcome steady super effective damage.

Varoom CP in Pokemon GO

At the moment, Varoom can only be hatched from 12 km eggs, and it is projected to hatch with 603 - 650 CP. Its maximum CP is 1,287 at level 50. After evolving to Revavroom, the maximum CP cap rises to 3,337.

Is Varoom good in Pokemon GO?

How good is Varoom in Pokemon GO? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, due to its maximum CP and its base Attack/Defense stats of 123/107 respectively, Varoom won't get players far in either PvE or PvP battles. Its CP doesn't reach the maximum for the Great League's PvP format (1,500), so it will likely be easily outclassed by its opponents, particularly those that counter it.

The same can be said for PvE environments like raids. Varoom simply doesn't have the firepower to compete. It may be able to defeat very weak Pokemon defending a gym, but otherwise, its ceiling in PvE is incredibly low. All things considered, players are much better off evolving Varoom into Revavroom as soon as they can to reap the benefits of its increased stats and CP.

Poll : Are you looking forward to hatching Varoom in Pokemon GO? Yes No 0 votes