Pokemon GO Revavroom: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Revavroom in Pokemon GO comes out on January 27, 2024, during the Team GO Rocket takeover event, and players might be wondering about its best moveset, counters, and viability. You can evolve a Varoom (which can be hatched from 12 km Eggs starting from January 27) using 50 Candy to get a Revavroom. Besides having a Buddy distance of 3 km, it takes 50 Candy and 50,000 Stardust to unlock the critter's second Charged Attack.

This article covers everything about Revavroom in combat in Niantic's mobile game.

Best moveset for Revavroom in Pokemon GO

Revavroom in the main series games (Image via TPC)

To do well in battles, Revavroom must have the best possible moveset in each section. This differs in PvP and PvE settings due to their distinct battle mechanics.

Pokemon GO Revavroom best moveset for PvP

The best moveset for trainer battles is as follows:

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Charged Attack: Overheat and Acid Spray

Poison Jab is a Poison-type Fast Attack that deals 4.2 damage (STAB included) for 3.5 energy). It is a two-turn move, making optimal Charged Attack timing relatively simpler.

Acid Spray is a Poison-type Charged Attack that deals 24 damage (STAB included) for 45 energy. Its value lies in the guaranteed two-stage Defense drop it inflicts on the target.

Overheat is a Fire-type Charged Attack that inflicts 130 damage at 55 energy. It also reduces the user's Attack stat by two stages.

Pokemon GO Revavroom best moveset for PvE

The best moveset for Gym and raid battles is as follows:

Fast Attack: Poison Jab

Charged Attack: Gunk Shot

The combination of Poison Jab and Gunk Shot deals 14.63 DPS and has a total damage output of 380.83. These attacks are boosted by Cloudy weather.

Is Revavroom good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE

Revavroom is mediocre at best in GO Battle League. In the Great League, its losses in even-shielded situations outclass its victories. In the Ultra League, however, Revavroom has slightly improved matches, as it can tank hits slightly better.

However, what's hindering Revavroom the most is its Charged Attacks. The only Steel-type move this critter gets access to is Gyro Ball, which is not ideal. Moreover, the abundance of Ground-type attackers in trainer battles makes it difficult for Revavroom to find its place.

When it comes to being a Poison-type attacker in Gyms and Raids, it is outclassed by various commonly used Poison-type critters, including Nihiego, Mega Gengar, Shadow Venusaur, Alolan Muk, and more. Revavroom has no significance as a Steel-type attacker due to the lack of Steel-type attacks.

This Pocket Monster might be viable as a Gym defender in the AR-based mobile game.

Which moves can Revavroom learn in Pokemon GO?

Revavroom in the Paldea Pokedex (Image via TPC)

The Fast Attacks that Revavroom can learn are:

Poison Jab

Lick

The Charged Attacks that Revavroom can learn are:

Gunk Shot

Acid Spray

Gyro Ball

Overheat

Pokemon GO Revavroom: Strengths and weaknesses

Resistances:

Poison (24.4%)

Bug (39.1%)

Fairy (39.1%)

Grass (39.1%)

Dragon (62.5%)

Flying (62.5%)

Ice (62.5%)

Normal (62.5%)

Rock (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

Weaknesses:

Fire (160.0%)

Ground (256.0%)

Types Revavroom can hit super-effectively with STAB attacks:

Grass

Fairy

Rock

Ice

Pokemon GO Revavroom best counters

Great League counters: Galarian Stunfisk, Clodsire, Alolan Sandslash, Whiscash, Swampert, Bastiodon, Gligar

Ultra League counters: Steelix, Alolan Sandslash, Swampert, Cobalion, Gliscor, Jellicent, Toxicroak, Skeledirge, Altered Forme Giratina

PvE counters: Groudon, Garchomp, Excadrill, Rhyperior, Therian Forme Landorus, Mamoswine, Mega Swampert, Shadow Golurk

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks || Giovanni counters || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters