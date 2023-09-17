Pokemon GO Vileplume PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

If you have played Pokemon GO today or are planning to play the game today, you will have access to a new event called Oddish Research Day. This event will be available on Sunday, September 17, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. As the name suggests, the main Pocket Monster in focus is Oddish, and there are a lot of exciting bonuses associated with this event.

Once you catch this creature, you can evolve it into one of two Pocket Monsters, depending on how you do so. In this article, we will look at all the moves of Vileplume, one of Oddish’s final evolutions, the other being Bellossom.

We will also walk you through the best moveset, team, and counters for this final evolution of Oddish in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Vileplume in Pokemon GO

Best offensive PvE moveset for Vileplume

The best offensive PvE moveset for Vileplume in Pokemon GO would be Razor Leaf as the Fast move, along with Solar Beam and Sludge Bomb as the Charged moves.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Vileplume

Razor Leaf as the Fast move, along with Sludge Bomb and Peta Blizzard as the Charged moves would be the best defensive PvE moveset for Bellossom.

Both Sludge Bomb and Petal Blizzard have early damage windows, thanks to their low energy cost. As a result, these Charge moves are preferred over the others when it comes to Gym defense.

Is Vileplume good in Pokemon GO PvE?

In the early days of the game, when there weren’t as many Grass-type creatures easily available, Vileplume was a fan favorite. But as time passed and Niantic introduced newer and better Grass-type creatures, Vileplume was swept under the carpet.

The likes of Sceptile dominate the Grass-type class of creatures currently. So, unless you are looking for a cheap and decent Grass-type attacker, Vileplume has seen better days.

Best PvP moveset for Vileplume in Pokemon GO

Razor Leaf as the Fast move, along with Sludge Bomb and Moonblast as the Charged moves would be the best PvP moveset for Vileplume in this game.

Although Razor Leaf is extremely inefficient when it comes to energy generation, it compensates for that with its high damage output.

Is Vileplume good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Vileplume is not a great attacker in the GO Battle League. However, if you are low on Stardust, you might want to use this as a budget alternative. This critter resists Fighting-type Pokemon, making it a good counter against pesky Medichams that run wild in the Great League.

Vileplume will also be useful against other Counter users like Machamp. Since it has access to Moonblast, Vileplume is a direct threat to all Dark and Dragon-type critters.

Vileplume is decent in itself, but as you climb higher up the ladder in ranked matches, you will find that this critter needs to be replaced.

All moves that Vileplume can learn in Pokemon GO

Vileplume is a dual Grass- and Poison-type Pokemon, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fire

Flying

Ice

Psychic

Vileplume is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Electric

Fairy

Fighting

Grass

Water

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 2,893 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 202

: 202 Defense : 167

: 167 Stamina: 181

Vileplume can learn the following moves in the game:

Fast moves:

Razor Leaf : This is a Grass-type move. It does 13 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 7 Energy Per Second (EPS).

: This is a Grass-type move. It does 13 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 7 Energy Per Second (EPS). Acid: This is a Poison-type move. It does 11.25 DPS while generating 10 EPS.

Charged moves:

Moonblast : This is a one-bar Fairy-type move with a base power of 130. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 43.33.

: This is a one-bar Fairy-type move with a base power of 130. It does 33.33 DPS and 1.30 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 43.33. Petal Blizzard : This is a one-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 110. It does 42.31 DPS and 1.10 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.54.

: This is a one-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 110. It does 42.31 DPS and 1.10 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 46.54. Solar Beam : This is a one-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 180. It does 36.73 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 66.12.

: This is a one-bar Grass-type move with a base power of 180. It does 36.73 DPS and 1.80 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 66.12. Sludge Bomb: This is a two-bar Poison-type move with a base power of 80. It does 34.78 DPS and 1.60 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 55.65.

Best team for Vileplume in Pokemon GO PvP

Crustle, Wigglytuff, and Vileplume.

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Carbink, Medicham, Gligar, Registeel, and Galarian Stunfisk. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Vileplume if you run it with Crustle and Wigglytuff, especially in the Great League.

Best counters for Vileplume in Pokemon GO

Shadow Mewtwo

Rayquaza

Mewtwo

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Metagross

Shadow Latios

Reshiram

Shadow Ho-Oh

Hoopa Unbound

Charizard

Shadow Blaziken

Yveltal

Shadow Staraptor

Shadow Typhlosion

Heatran

Houndoom

These creatures can be used as counters against Vileplume in the game.