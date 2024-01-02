Pokemon GO Wigglytuff: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Wigglytuff has been in Pokemon GO since the game first came out in 2016. It is available as a wild spawn, a 3-star raid boss, and as a Field Research encounter during special events. The simplest way of acquiring it still remains evolving Jigglypuff using 50 Candy.

Once you have Wigglytuff, you may wish to use it in battles. This article outlines the best moveset for the critter when it comes to trainer battles as well as those against the system.

Best PvP moveset for Wigglytuff in Pokemon GO

The best moveset for Wigglytuff for GO Battle League includes Charm as Fast Attack and Icy Wind and Disarming Voice as Charged Attacks.

Charm is one of the hardest-hitting Fast Attacks in the game, dealing 6 base damage per turn (including STAB) and generating 2 energy. It is a three-turn move, so you must learn how to time your Charged Attacks perfectly to get the most value out of Wigglytuff.

The addition of Icy Wind to Wigglytuff's move pool has been one of the highlights of the Season 17 balance changes. This 60 base damage move consumes 45 energy. but what makes it excellent is the fact that it is guaranteed to drop the target's Attack by one stage.

Disarming Voice is an 84 base damage (STAB included) Fairy-type Charged Attack that consumes 45 energy.

Is Wigglytuff good in GO Battle League?

With Icy Wind in its kitty, Wigglytuff is one of the best Charm-users in the Great League. Its best stat is its Stamina, so being able to lower the opponent's attack stat early on helps it stick around for a long time.

Additionally, with a combination of Charm and Disarming Voice, this Pocket Monster can threaten the enemy's lineup with significant offensive pressure as well.

This critter wins against potent meta picks like Dragonair, Altaria, Lickitung, Medicham, and Azumarill.

Best PvE moveset for Wigglytuff in Pokemon

Pound and Play Rough are Wigglytuff's best moves for PvE battles in Niantic's AR-based mobile game.

This combination of attacks deals 11.76 damage per second (DPS) and has a total damage output of 265.74. These moves are boosted by Partly Cloudy and Cloudy weather.

Is Wigglytuff good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Owing to Wigglytuff's mediocre offensive stats, it doesn't do that well as a PvE attacker. It is outclassed by many Fairy-types in the game who have a substantially bigger damage output.

That said, Wigglytuff is one of the best Gym Defenders thanks to its impressive Stamina stat.

Which moves can Wigglytuff learn in Pokemon GO?

The Fast Attacks that Wigglytuff can learn in Pokemon GO are:

Charm

Feint Attack

Pound

This creature can learn the following Charged Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Dazzling Gleam

Disarming Voice

Play Rough

Hyper Beam

Ice Beam

Icy Wind

Wigglytuff's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Wigglytuff has four resistances, which are:

Bug

Dark

Dragon

Ghost

This Pocket Monster's two weaknesses are:

Poison

Steel

The elemental types that Wigglytuff can hit for super-effective damage with its STAB attacks are:

Fighting

Dark

Dragon

Best counters to Wigglytuff in Pokemon GO

In the Great League of GO Battle League, Wigglytuff loses against the following creatures:

Skarmory

Talonflame

Galarian Stunfisk

Lanturn

Whiscash

If you are challenging Wigglytuff in a PvE setting in Pokemon GO, the following are the best counters to it:

Shadow or Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Sludge Bomb

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow or regular Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Shadow or Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

