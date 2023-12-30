Pokemon GO Xurkitree: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Xurkitree made its Pokemon GO debut during GO Fest 2022 in Sapporo on August 5, 2022. Since then, it has been available mostly through Special Research quests and a Special Raid challenge. From January 1-10, 2024, the creature will be available as a 5-star raid boss to players in the Asia-Pacific region.

Xurkitree is an Ultra Beast that can be used in PvP and PvE battle formats in Pokemon GO, but you must have an optimal moveset for each situation to get the best possible results. This article will outline the best moves for Xurkitree in different combat situations.

Best PvP moveset for Xurkitree in Pokemon GO

Xurkitree official art (Image via TPC) Enter caption

The best moveset for Xurkitree for GO Battle League includes Thunder Shock as Fast Attack and Discharge and Power Whip as Charged Attacks.

Thunder Shock deals 1.8 damage per turn (taking into consideration STAB) and generates 4.5 energy. It is a two-turn Fast Attack that is focused on generating energy quickly. To get the most out of this critter, learn how to optimally time your Charged Attacks.

Discharge is Xurkitree's STAB Charged Attack and deals 78 damage for 45 energy. Regarding the creature's coverage move, Power Whip outclasses Dazzling Gleam when both sides have one shield remaining and Xurkitree has a 2-to-1 shield advantage.

That said, in both 1-to-0 and 2-to-0 shield cases, Dazzling Gleam is a better option. Dazzling Gleam is the harder-hitting move, but Power Whip costs less energy and provides coverage against Ground-types, the only type-negative matchup for the Ultra Beast.

Is Xurkitree good in GO Battle League?

Xurkitree is a glass cannon in PvP battles. This means that while it hits very hard, it cannot take damage very well. Therefore, it can shine only in limited settings when it is paired with some of the most tanky Pokemon in the game.

It will be difficult to get wins with it, but you can set it up as an end-game sweeper by saving shields for it. That said, it is not a reliable pick by any means.

Best PvE moveset for Xurkitree in Pokemon GO

Xurkitree in the anime (Image via TPC)

Thunder Shock and Discharge are Xurkitree's best moves for PvE battles in Niantic's mobile game.

This combination of attacks deals 19.88 damage per second (DPS) and has a total damage output of 460.62. These moves are boosted by Rainy weather.

Is Xurkitree good as a raid or Gym attacker?

Xurkitree is the second-best Electric-type PvE attacker in Pokemon GO when considering DPS. However, being quite weak defensively, it cannot match the total damage output of more tanky monsters, where it ranks eighth.

Being an Ultra Beast, Xurkitree is not eligible to be a Gym Defender.

What moves can Xurkitree learn in Pokemon GO?

The Fast Attacks that Xurkitree can learn in Pokemon GO are:

Spark

Thunder Shock

This Pocket Monster can learn the following Charged Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Dazzling Gleam

Discharge

Power Whip

Thunder

Xurkitree's strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Xurkitree has three resistances, which are:

Electric

Flying

Steel

This Pocket Monster's only weakness is:

Ground

The elemental types Xurkitree can hit for super-effective damage with its STAB attacks are:

Water

Flying

Best counters to Xurkitree in Pokemon GO

In the Master League of GO Battle League, Xurkitree struggles against the following creatures:

Garchomp

Metagross

Mewtwo

Dialga

Origin Forme Giratina

If you are challenging Xurkitree in a PvE setting, the following are the best counters to it:

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Ursaluna with Tackle and High Horsepower

Zygarde Complete Forme with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Other than Xurkitree raids, there is much more to look forward to in Pokemon GO in January 2024.