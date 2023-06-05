Pokemon Horizons Episode 10: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons takes the next step in its story on June 9, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST. The adventures of Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers continue as the team explores the mysteries of the Paldea region and the presence of a mysterious black Rayquaza. With Liko resolving to continue her journey, what will unfold before her and her comrades?

The only way for fans to find out is to tune in to Pokemon Horizons' tenth episode this coming Friday. Information will be made available after Episode 10 airs, but currently, players will need to watch the episode to glean all of the details on the story.

This article will reveal where Pokemon fans can watch the new episode of Horizons and what they can expect from it.

Where can fans watch Pokemon Horizons' tenth episode?

At the present moment, Pokemon Horizons is still airing in Japan locally via outlets like TV Tokyo. Fans shouldn't expect to see the series outside of its home country until it is localized, at least as far as television broadcasts are concerned.

In addition to having live showings via TV Tokyo, it's technically possible to watch Episode 10 on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, but only in Japan. If you have a VPN, it's possible for you to view the new episodes on Prime Video and Hulu by altering your recognized IP address. However, there's no guarantee that the episode will come with translated subtitles, which may make the plot a little tough to follow.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 10 Preview: What can fans expect from the story?

When we last left our heroes in Horizons, the Rising Volt Tacklers were heading out into the Paldea region to meet Brassius. According to Liko's father Alex, the Paldean gym leader may have caught sight of a rare Pocket Monster, leaving the group thinking that he may be the best lead to follow the black Rayquaza.

In Episode 10's preview provided by The Pokemon Company International, the team finally meets up with Brassius. However, he isn't the only Paldean native the Volt Tacklers encounter, as the ace trainer of Naranja Academy, Nemona, also makes her official animated appearance.

Nemona gained popularity in the Scarlet and Violet games, where she served the role of the player's rival and companion throughout the story. Based on the trailer, there should be quite a bit of battling involved for our heroes as they take on Nemona and Brassius.

Apart from battling Nemona and Brassius, it appears that the protagonists of Horizons will also undertake the Artazon gym challenge. Originating from the Scarlet and Violet games, the challenge tasks trainers with finding multiple hidden Sunflora in the town before being able to challenge Brassius.

What time will Pokemon Horizons Episode 10 air?

As previously noted, Horizons will go live on June 9, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST. However, the time zone difference between Japan and much of the world can be quite vast. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to take a look at the airing times for several different locales around the world, so you don't miss out on the episode.

Air time breakdown by time zone:

US/Canada Pacific - 2:55 am

- 2:55 am US/Canada Eastern - 5:55 am

- 5:55 am Brazil - 6:55 pm

- 6:55 pm United Kingdom - 9:55 pm

- 9:55 pm Central Europe Summer Time - 10:55 am

- 10:55 am Australia - 9:55 pm

- 9:55 pm New Zealand - 11:15 pm

- 11:15 pm India - 3:25 pm

Keep in mind that although these are the official air times for Episode 10, the new showing likely won't be made available outside of Japan until quite some time afterward. If fans are hoping to watch the episode on YouTube or elsewhere, they may need to wait a while for the uploads to circulate. Otherwise, it may not be a bad idea to invest in a VPN and check things out on Prime Video or Hulu.

