Pokemon Horizons Episode 11: Chaos in the Forest, Mollie Saves the Day

Pokemon Horizons took the next step in its story in the latest episode that aired in Japan on June 16, 2023. Our heroes find themselves on the trail of the black Rayquaza, which was sighted in a forest near the town of Artazon. As one might expect, things don't exactly go as planned for the team. However, viewers still got some interesting moments and witnessed a few heroics thanks to Mollie and her Chansey.

The story picks up in the Arboliva Forest, which Pokemon Horizons fans learned about in Episode 10 thanks to Brassius. The Artazon gym leader remarked that he had allegedly seen the black Rayquaza flying over the forest canopy, and Liko and Roy simply couldn't resist investigating.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 11 also touches on how fragile ecosystems can be and the helplessness of wild Pokemon in the face of catastrophe.

What occurred in Pokemon Horizons Episode 11?

Before heading into the Arboliva Forest, Liko takes time to reflect on Nidothing's identity. She begins to connect the dots and recalls that she saw Nidothing's suit drying on the deck of the Brave Asagi, and she then heads to confront Dot about her real identity. However, Liko only concludes that Dot is a Nidothing super-fan.

While on the phone with her mother, Mollie looks out to the forest that Liko and Roy are heading out to the next day. She notices that it appears to be severely burned in many areas and decides that she should accompany them as they make their way there.

The following day, Nemona brings Liko and Roy to the Arboliva Forest. The woods have been heavily scorched by fire, but the group manages to find an area that was spared from the carnage. Roy decides to venture ahead, but not before he suggests that everyone meet at the massive tree in the forest if they get lost.

Mollie spends some time with Liko discussing her past and motivations. Liko remarks that while her parents are determined individuals, she doesn't quite know what to do with her life. Mollie shares that her family is a lineage of renowned Pokemon doctors, but she decided to go her own way against tradition.

Sprigatito arrives with some berries, and Liko decides to go with her companion to find even more. Unfortunately, our Pokemon Horizons hero gets lost in the forest and loses signal on her Rotom Phone. Meanwhile, Roy returns to the massive tree in the forest and begins to climb it, but it begins to shake the ground, and Liko races back to investigate.

Along the way, Liko finds an injured Paldean Wooper and attempts to take it with her, but the creature is protected by wild Cacnea, Shroomish, and Hoppip. Liko follows the Pokemon back to the massive tree, and Mollie does her best to help the Wooper, revealing that she left her family tradition to help Pocket Monsters who don't like Pokemon Centers.

As the Pokemon Horizons team reunites, it's revealed that the large tree in the forest is actually a massive Arboliva, complete with an ancient Pokeball around its neck that looks quite similar to the one Roy carries. A battle ensues, but Liko tells Roy to avoid ordering his Fuecoco to use Fire-type moves.

Thanks to Fuecoco's Stomping Tantrum attacks and Sprigatito's use of Quick Attack and Leafage, the Pokemon Horizons crew beats the Arboliva for the moment, but it rises again and attempts to attack. Fortunately, the healed Paldean Wooper interjects and calms down the aggressive creature.

As the wild Pokemon head back into the forest, Liko notices that the Arboliva seems to want to tell the group something. The huge Pocket Monster lifts our Pokemon Horizons protagonists up into the sky, showing them the devastating aftermath of the wildfire.

What will happen next in Pokemon Horizons Episode 12?

As with other episodes of Pokemon Horizons, viewers received a preview of the next episode in the series. Here, we see the Rising Volt Tacklers coming together to help restore the forest and feed the wild Pokemon inside it as best they can. Friede and Captain Pikachu also seem to be featured quite prominently.

Most intriguing of all is the debut of a new trainer who has a Squawkabilly on her shoulder. This has resulted in rampant speculation, with many wondering if it was a first look at Liko's mother. However, there has been no confirmation on the subject thus far.

The ancient Pokeball also pops up in the preview, which may help explain the link between the large Arboliva and the black Rayquaza, given their connections to the devices. Additionally, Episode 12's title, The Future I Choose, may mean that Liko is continuing her journey of self-fulfillment and what she wants out of her youth.

Whatever the case may be, the twelfth episode of Pokemon Horizons debuts in Japan on June 23, 2023, so fans won't have to wait very long to find out what happens next.

Poll : 0 votes