Pokemon Horizons Episode 11: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons continues its Paldean-centric adventures in its 11th episode, which is set to debut on TV Tokyo in Japan on June 16, 2023. The full details of the episode aren't clear quite yet, but a preview provided on the heels of the 10th episode certainly illuminates more than a few significant plot points worth examining.

Currently, Pokemon Horizons is restricted to Japanese audiences by default, but that doesn't mean watching on TV Tokyo is the only way to view new episodes. The series' fans are quite dedicated and have resultingly opened additional avenues for watchers to enjoy the show.

For Pokemon Horizons watchers or prospective fans, it doesn't hurt to examine the platforms where Episode 11 will be carried and what may be in store for the series' heroes.

When and where will Pokemon Horizons Episode 11 be released?

As was the case with previous entries in the Pokemon Horizons series, Episode 11 will debut first on TV Tokyo in Japan on June 16, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST. However, time zone differences alter the viewing time for watchers around the world, so it's worth looking into the air date for other major time zones.

Release times for Episode 11 by time zone

Pacific US/Canada - 2:55 am PDT

- 2:55 am PDT Eastern US/Canada - 5:55 am EDT

- 5:55 am EDT Central US/Canada - 4:55 am CST

- 4:55 am CST Brazil - 6:55 pm Brazilian Standard Time

- 6:55 pm Brazilian Standard Time United Kingdom - 9:55 pm British Summer Time

- 9:55 pm British Summer Time Central Europe - 10:55 am CEST

- 10:55 am CEST India - 3:25 pm IST

- 3:25 pm IST Australia - 9:55 pm

- 9:55 pm New Zealand - 11:15 pm

In addition to the TV Tokyo airing, Pokemon Horizons will also place Episode 11 on the Japanese iterations of Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. This presents an opportunity for fans to access them via VPN where applicable. Additionally, if watchers miss the Japanese air date, the episode will make the rounds elsewhere.

Specifically, YouTube and Billibilli users tend to upload the episode with subtitles on their respective platforms. While this technically violates Creative Commons and Fair Use laws in many countries, watchers are very unlikely to be penalized. However, they may want to watch quickly before the uploading channel is hit with copyright claims.

What will happen in Episode 11 of Pokemon Horizons? Exploring the preview

After Pokemon Horizons' 10th episode aired, a preview was provided as an addendum to give fans a sneak peek at Episode 11. Though the preview video was in Japanese dubbed audio, the images onscreen paint a picture of what fans can expect in the upcoming showing.

Liko and Roy, after speaking with the likes of Mollie and Murdock, appear to be venturing into the Arboliva Forest, where Brassius (Artazon's gym leader) had allegedly seen the rare black Rayquaza. The only catch is that the forest appears to be burned down in many areas, and an injured Paldean Wooper is also seen on-screen, which may be a byproduct.

Additionally, Cacnea, Shroomish, and a massive Arboliva are also seen. The Arboliva was hinted at in Episode 10, and it appears to be very protective of its home territory, causing Liko and Roy to flee. Be that as it may, Liko is also shown sending her Sprigatito into battle against an unknown enemy.

It appears that the Pokemon Horizons heroes have run into a snag in their investigation surrounding the black Rayquaza, though they certainly seem to be on the right track. Time will tell if Liko and Roy are able to discern any pertinent information as they rush into the thicket of the remainder of the Arboliva Forest.

