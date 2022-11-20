Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Smoliv to Arboliva

A new generation of Pokemon has been introduced in the latest installments of the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These new, ninth-generation games bring in a whole host of new Pokemon for players to find and capture, meaning players can enjoy hours and hours of content.

On top of a new generation of Pocket Monsters, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have a fully open world that players can explore alongside their Pokemon and Friends, with three storylines to partake in.

Among all these new Pokemon, Trainers might be looking to get their hands on a Pokemon called Smoliv, or players might want its evolved forms, Dolliv or Arboliva. Smoliv is a tiny, cute Grass-type Pokemon that gets startled easily and shoots out oil at its pursuers. The player’s rival, Nemona, also uses it.

How to find and catch Smoliv in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Smoliv can be found in the South Province area of Paldea. Smolivs prefer sunny climates, so they can be found roaming around the fields. It is tiny and easy to miss, so players should keep a sharp eye on this Pokemon.

Grass-type Pokemon are usually weak to fire, so players should bring Fire-type Pokemon if they want an advantage in the fight against a Smoliv. If, on the other hand, players are defeating it too quickly to be captured, then they might want to bring a Water-type Pokemon or a lower-level Pokemon to whittle down its health bar slowly. Once its health is low and in the red, players can throw a Pokeball to catch it.

Smoliv comes with moves like Tackle and Sweet Scent and can later learn moves like Absorb, Razor Leaf, and more.

Evolving Smoliv into Dolliv and Arboliva

Smoliv's final evolution is the Arboliva, a Grass-type pokemon that looks like a tree (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Smoliv evolves into Dolliv at level 25 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and does not require any trading. While Dolliv can be found near areas with flowers, they are extremely rare, and the chances of them appearing are very low. Players can catch Dolliv in much the same way they might capture Smoliv. It is much easier to get Smoliv and raise it to 25.

Dolliv has the same moveset as Smoliv but is stronger because of its evolved form.

Dolliv, upon reaching level 35, will evolve into Arboliva without any trading involved. Arbovila is a Grass-type Pokemon that looks much like a tree at this point. It starts with moves like Sweet Scent, Mirror Coat, etc., but later learns strong moves like Razor Leaf and Flail. Even later, Arboliva learns powerful moves like Petal Blizzard and Petal Dance.

Ultimately all players need to do is capture Smoliv and evolve it into Arboliva.

