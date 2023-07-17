Pokemon Horizons Episode 14: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons returned from a short hiatus with its 13th episode on July 14, 2023, in Japan. Immediately after the episode, fans got some insight into Episode 14, aptly named Fly! Wattrel!!. It appears that the Rising Volt Tacklers will continue exploring Paldea for the time being since the Brave Asagi is currently out of commission, but the Galar region still awaits.

Whatever the case may be, some Pokemon fans are likely curious about how they can watch the upcoming episode of Horizons to see what awaits the new generation of heroes.

For Pokemon players, watchers, and fans who may not be aware, it doesn't hurt to examine the details surrounding Episode 14 and how/when it can be watched.

Where and when to catch Pokemon Horizons Episode 14

As previously mentioned, Pokemon Horizons Episode 14 is set to air on July 21, 2023, in Japan via local broadcast stations like TV Tokyo. Like previous episodes, the 14th iteration will go live at 6:55 pm JST.

However, those outside Japan will have a harder time. Pokemon Horizons has yet to be localized outside the country, so you will need to catch the Japanese version. However, if you wait for a day or two, the fan community will provide subtitles for the episode in various languages.

Typically, you have a few ways of catching a new Pokemon Horizons episode, depending on their patience and what you have available to them. If you can access a VPN, you can technically utilize your Amazon Prime membership to access the Japanese version of Prime Video, where Episode 14 should pop up after its broadcast.

Alternatively, you may be left at the mercy of the community. Several YouTube and Twitch channels broadcast new episodes of Pokemon Horizons despite this going against fair use and copyright laws. You can search for new episodes via these outlets, but you'll have to act quickly, as re-uploads tend to get removed fast.

What to expect in Pokemon Horizons Episode 14

As with most episodes of Pokemon Horizons, a preview was provided at the end of Episode 13 to give a little insight into Episode 14. Based on the trailers, it appears that the Rising Volt Tacklers are headed to Levincia City, at least partially.

The previews show Roy attempting to corral the Wattrel he met and grew concerned about, while Friede heads to Levincia and is ambushed by Spinel and his Magneton. Friede terastallizes his Charizard, and Iono is also shown on a Rotom Phone, which may mean the team is destined to encounter her as well.

Meanwhile, a recently-released poster for Pokemon Horizons in Japan seems to imply that the Rising Volt Tacklers will finally make their way to the Galar region. This is due to the presence of Kabu, the Fire-type gym leader housed in the region, who may be a potential mentor or adversary for Liko and Roy.

Although the details regarding Episode 14 are sparse, the episode's title seems to be focused on Roy's relationship with the wild Wattrel he encountered. However, Spinel's attack on the Brave Asagi and the Rising Volt Tacklers will undoubtedly be focused on as well.

Whatever the case, Episode 14 will debut on Friday, July 21. The fan uploads should arrive via other sites like Twitch, YouTube, and various third-party anime sites roughly a day or two after the official Japanese broadcast. The only way to know what happens next in the unfolding series is for fans to catch it themselves.