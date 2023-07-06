Is Magneton good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokemon GO is celebrating its seventh anniversary with a new event called the "7th Anniversary Party". Trainers will be able to encounter a lot of the old legendary beasts in raids. Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos are the main attractions in these raids. Besides these exciting additions, you will also be able to encounter a few other regular critters.

If you rely on the free-to-play aspect of Pokemon GO, you will not be able to take part in every raid, as you get one free raid pass every day. Thus, it is important to use your resources wisely and do homework about the Raid Boss you want to attack.

In this article, we will look at Magneton and see if attacking this Raid Boss is worthwhile.

Is Magneton good for battles in Pokemon GO PvP?

Magneton is the first stage evolution of Magnemite and shares the same typing. It is an Electric- and Steel-type beast. This means Magneton is vulnerable to Ground-, Fighting-, and Fire-type beasts. With the meta currently filled with the likes of Machamp and Lucario, Madneton would not stand a chance, as Machamp is an extremely popular beast in the Pokemon PvP meta.

Furthermore, Magneton is resistant to the following:

Normal-type beasts like Snorlax and Lickitung

Rock-type beasts like Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Regirock, and Aerodactyl

Bug-type beasts like Scizor, Genesect, and Beedrill

Grass-type beasts like Sceptile, Roserade, and Venusaur

Electric-type beasts like Elective, Manectric, Zapdos, Lanturn, and Magnezone

Psychic-type beasts like Metagross, Mewtwo, Gallade, Cresselia, and Gardevoir

Ice-type beasts like Mamoswine, Articuno, Froslass, Walrein, and Alolan Sandslash

Dragon-type beasts like Garchomp, Hydreigon, Rayquaza, Haxorus, Giratina, Salamence, and Dialga

Fairy-type beasts like Xerneas and Sylveon

Flying-type beasts like Charizard, Ho-oh, Togekiss, and Staraptor

Poison-type beasts like Gengar, Nidoqueen, Muk, and Drapion

Steel-type beasts like Registeel, Metagross, Gholdengo, and Scizor

You can see how many of the abovementioned beasts are relevant in the current metagame. The likes of Rayquaza, Beedril, Blaziken, Charizard, and Gengar also have very strong megaforms. Magneton would have a hard time dealing with these beasts.

The best leagues for Magneton in Pokemon GO

With Thunder Shock as a Fast move and Magnet Bomb and Discharge as Charged moves, Magneton has a decent moveset for PvP battles. With an attack stat of 223, it is a serious hard-hitter. However, Magneton lacks bulk due to a poor defense stat of 169. This makes it a glass cannon in many situations.

Great League viability

Owing to Magneton’s squishy nature, you will not be able to use this beast in open-format leagues. Restricted-format leagues, where a lot of the big meta threats cannot be used, can be a ray of hope for Magneton.

Ultra League viability

Magneton will go up against many Fighting-types in this league, along with an army of Giratinas, as it's one of the most popular creatures on most trainers’ rosters. As a result, it would be a risky choice for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO.

Master League viability

There is no Combat Power (CP) cap in the Master League of Pokemon GO. Hence, with a maximum CP of 2485, Magneton would be absolutely destroyed. However, if you evolve it into a Magnezone, that is a different story.

