Pokemon Horizons Episode 17: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' adventures in Paldea have continued for quite some time, but it appears that they may be coming to a close for the time being. Episode 17 appears to see the Rising Volt Tacklers boarding the Brave Asagi and heading into the skies once more. Perhaps the group is finally on the way to the Galar region after making plans in previous episodes.

Whatever the case may be, Pokemon Horizons fans will be able to find out in just a few days when Episode 17, Wattrel and Fuecoco's Secret Big Training!, debuts in Japan. But how can fans enjoy the show? Where is it made available, and when can it be watched?

Watching Pokemon Horizons' episodes outside of Japan can be a little tricky, but it's fully possible if watchers don't mind taking a few steps.

Release date/time and ways to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 17

Although Pokemon Horizons is receiving a dubbed version of the series outside of Japan, this undertaking is still quite a way away from release. Since that's the case, if fans want to keep up with the current story, they'll need to watch the Japanese airings as they arrive.

The problem is that for fans outside of Japan, watching Pokemon Horizons can be a little difficult since access to local Japanese broadcast stations isn't exactly widespread. Fortunately, watchers have a few options on the table to circumnavigate the regional issues, even if it can take a little time.

To be more specific, prospective Pokemon Horizons watchers can either use a VPN to check out the episode on Amazon Prime Video in Japan. Alternatively, they can wait a little while until the fan community re-releases the episode via third-party methods. Depending on what a watcher has available, some methods may be simpler than others.

By utilizing a VPN, fans can set their region to Japan and open Amazon Prime Video (with a subscription) to catch Pokemon Horizons' episodes, which are uploaded after their initial broadcast each week at 6:55 pm JST. However, fans shouldn't expect subtitles since this is a regional Japanese release.

As an alternative, watchers can also catch the show via third-party uploads. Many fans upload the latest episode via sites like Twitch or YouTube, but they often get taken down rather quickly, so watchers would have to be fast.

Several third-party anime streaming sites also offer subtitled episodes, but fans should be cautious as to which sites are reliable to avoid malware.

What can fans expect in Pokemon Horizons Episode 17: Examining the preview

At the conclusion of the series' 16th episode, the Rising Volt Tacklers successfully forced Spinel of the Explorers into retreat and retrieved Liko's beloved pendant. They reconvened on the Brave Asagi and appeared to be on the way to a new location, presumptively Galar, as they had planned to do so in earlier episodes before Spinel sabotaged the group.

This appears to be the case in Episode 17's preview, which shows the Brave Asagi in flight and pushing through some pretty tough winds. However, the trailers also show many of the gang's Pokemon facing off against Captain Pikachu to train their skills. Fuecoco and Wattrel are specifically referenced in the episode title.

It appears that for the time being, the Rising Volt Tacklers have evaded the Explorers and are setting off for Galar to uncover the mystery surrounding the black Rayquaza. Be that as it may, the only way fans will know for sure is by viewing Episode 17 after it debuts in Japan on August 11, 2023.