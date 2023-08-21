Pokemon Horizons Episode 19: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' heroes have finally reached the periphery of the Galar region as of Episode 18, and it now seems that fans will learn even more about the Rising Volt Tacklers and Murdock in Episode 19, Alcremie's Truth. New challenges and Pokemon battles await, and fans certainly won't want to miss the upcoming entry in the series' story.

On that topic, Pokemon Horizons is currently only airing locally in Japan, which creates something of a complication for fans outside of the country. There are a few workarounds, but they'll depend on what you have available to you and how much effort you're willing to put in.

Regardless, it's a good time to examine how to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 19 before its upcoming airdate.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 19's airdate, airtime, and watching methods

Due to the fact that Pokemon Horizons is only airing in Japan at the moment (although an English dub version is in the works), fans will have to resort to other methods to catch Episode 19. The new entry in the series airs on August 25, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST, but viewers may need to wait a while before they can access the episode outside of its usual market.

To be more specific, you have the option to use the Japanese iteration of Amazon Prime Video to catch the new episode. However, this requires a VPN in most circumstances, and even then, the episode isn't guaranteed to be subtitled in your language. However, there is another alternative on the table that can be considered as well.

Third-party anime streaming sites tend to upload fan-translated versions of the latest episodes, so you may want to look around to see if they've been made available. Translation and subtitling take some time, so the videos likely won't be available concurrently with the episode's airdate, but it's certainly something worth looking into.

What might happen in Episode 19 of Pokemon Horizons?

Murdock faces his rival in a cookoff in Episode 19 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The last few episodes of Pokemon Horizons have been focused around character development, with Roy, Wattrel, and Fuecoco in Episode 17, and then with Captain Pikachu and Friede in Episode 18. Now, it appears that Murdock is getting his time in the sun as the Rising Volt Tacklers set foot in the Galar region.

It appears that Murdock may just have a rival as the group enjoys some tasty sweets in Galar, leading the two to team up with their respective Pokemon, Alcremie and Vanillite, in a battle of baking. It appears that some Pocket Monsters-based battles will also take place, as we also see Vanillite fighting a Cufant, which appears to have the upper hand.

The character-building arc of this animated series will continue in Episode 19, but it should have a fair amount of action as well. Hopefully, fans can tune in soon after it airs in Japan and enjoy both aspects of the episode.