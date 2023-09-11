Pokemon Horizons Episode 22: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' 21st episode saw the Rising Volt Tacklers continue to follow the path of the black Rayquaza, which was last seen by Kabu at the Galar Mine. However, they won't be headed there alone, as it appears that the Explorers are also making their way to the mine. Fortunately, Liko did manage to add a Hatenna to her team, which may just be helpful when another showdown occurs.

Regardless, if Pokemon Horizons fans want to see what happens next, they'll have to catch Episode 22. While that sounds fairly straightforward, the series is still only broadcasting locally in Japan at the moment.

Fortunately, fans have a few options to watch the next episode of Pokemon Horizons as long as they're willing to work with a few caveats.

Where and when to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 22

On September 15, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST, Pokemon Horizons Episode 22 will air across local TV stations in Japan. However, without some serious circumnavigating being done, it would be a bit tricky for fans outside of the country to access the episode. That leaves watchers with a few alternatives worth considering.

First off, as far as official sources go, this series' new episodes are uploaded to Amazon Prime Video, but this comes with a region lock that may require a VPN to overcome. Furthermore, since these uploads are intended for Japanese audiences, fans shouldn't expect any translated subtitles.

That just leaves third-party uploads on anime streaming websites. Typically, a few days after the official airdate of the new episode, fans will translate it and the episode itself will make its way to various free anime sites.

While watchers should be careful about which sites they visit, some anime streaming sites can offer an English-translated experience for the series.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 22's preview

Episode 22 sees Liko, Roy, and Friede finally arriving at the Galar Mine. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After more than a few stops along the way, it appears the Rising Volt Tacklers have finally arrived in the Galar Mine in Episode 22. However, as Episode 21 showed fans, they haven't done so alone, and the Explorers are apparently following the trail of the black Rayquaza as well.

Amethio is shown in the preview making an appearance, and Episode 21 confirmed that Zirc and Onia will be arriving alongside him. Friede's Charizard is seen in an intense battle with Amethio's Ceruledge, and a mysterious red light seems to be floating around the mine, catching Roy's attention.

Amethio hasn't given up his pursuit of Liko and her pendant. (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Large claw marks in the mine are also noticed by Friede, so there may be something more dangerous than the Explorers residing within the Galar Mine. The battle taking place in the preview may very well just upset whatever this creature is, and if it happens to be the black Rayquaza, the Pokemon Horizons crew is likely in a bit of trouble.