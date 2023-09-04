Pokemon Horizons Episode 21: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

As Pokemon Horizons' adventures in the Galar region continues, the Rising Volt Tacklers finally have a lead to follow to find the black Rayquaza. However, the path to the Galar Mine isn't a short one, and Liko and Roy are sure to have plenty of stops along the way. Fans may very well see a few of these in the upcoming 21st episode, The Lonely Hatenna, which airs on September 8, 2023.

Currently, Pokemon Horizons is broadcasting on local TV stations across Japan, making it a bit tricky for fans to watch it outside of its home country. Be that as it may, viewers have a few options on the table.

For anybody hoping to catch Pokemon Horizons' upcoming 21st episode, it doesn't hurt to examine the methods that are available to do so.

Ways to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 21

While viewers are awaiting Pokemon Horizons' dubbed version that is set to release outside of Japan in the future, they can still catch the Japanese broadcast using a few different methods. Some are more reliable than others, and certain tactics will require the assistance of a VPN, which not every player may have access to.

Regardless, Pokemon Horizons' Episode 21 broadcast is set to go live on September 8 at 6:55 am JST, but viewers may have to wait a bit to see the episode elsewhere.

For an official avenue to watch Pokemon Horizons, you can use a VPN and Amazon Prime Video to access the Japanese broadcast. However, this iteration doesn't exactly come with subtitles ready to consume, so you may have to wait a bit for third-party translators to get their hands on the episode and add subs.

On that subject, plenty of episodes of Pokemon Horizons are uploaded to platforms like YouTube and Twitch, despite this violating Fair Use and Creative Commons. This often results in The Pokemon Company taking the uploads down pretty quickly, but some viewers may be able to stream them before that happens.

That leaves one final option, which happens to come via third-party anime streaming sites. When the translation work is completed by the fan community, the subtitled episode tends to pop up on many of these third-party sites. Players should use their best judgment in picking the right site to avoid any issues, but they remain an option all the same.

It's also important to note that many third-party anime sites won't obtain the new Pokemon Horizons site right away, as the fan translation process can take some time. Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned over the weekend following the release, as Episode 21 should be available in the days following its broadcast in Japan.

What might happen in Pokemon Horizons Episode 21?

Liko has a bit of a debacle with a lonely Hatenna in Episode 21 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon Horizons' 20th episode, Liko and Roy learned some Pokemon battling tips from the Gym Leader Kabu, and the duo also discovered that the black Rayquaza was seen heading toward the Galar Mine. It appears that the Rising Volt Tacklers will have to make a detour before heading out to find Liko's Grandmother to follow this new lead.

Based on Episode 21's preview, it appears that Liko, Roy, Friede, and Captain Pikachu are making their way to the Galar Mine when they encounter a Hatenna on its own. Liko brings it to Mollie, and the two have a discussion surrounding the lonely Pokemon.

Hatenna peeks through a door on the Brave Asagi (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Liko is also seen alongside Sprigatito, staring at a Hatenna costume and even watching the Hatenne as it sleeps. It seems as though this stray Pokemon and Liko/Sprigatito are building a tenuous bond, but the journey to the Galar Mine is still important, and plenty of the preview shows Liko and Sprigatito walking en route and thinking about the Hatenna.

Since Roy has already gained a new Pokemon partner in Wattrel, perhaps this Hatenna will be Liko's next addition to her team. The only way to find out for sure is to find out by watching the series' next episode after it kicks off on September 8.