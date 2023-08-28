Pokemon Horizons Episode 20: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' main cast has finally made its way to the Galar region after some obstacles to overcome in Paldea. The Rising Volt Tacklers continue their search for Liko's grandmother and any leads surrounding the black Rayquaza, and Episode 19 saw the group encounter the Galarian Gym Leader Kabu, who will likely be vital to the story of Episode 20, which releases in Japan quite soon.

After plenty of character development, it seems that Pokemon Horizons' next episode will return to the main narrative at hand. However, since the series is currently only airing in Japan, some fans may be confused about how to catch Episode 20.

There are a few options to watch Pokemon Horizons outside of Japan, and some may be more reliable than others depending on a few factors.

When and where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 20

Although Pokemon Horizons is receiving a localized English dub in the future, the series is only airing in Japan at the moment. Episode 20 will debut on September 1, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST. Since the local broadcast is tough to access, fans may have to resort to other methods to catch the new episode after its airdate.

One of the primary options is to access Amazon Prime Video in Japan through the use of a VPN. The new episodes of Pokemon Horizons tend to arrive on the platform pretty quickly after their initial broadcast. However, the trouble is that these episodes aren't intended for audiences outside Japan and, therefore, aren't subtitled in other languages.

This results in viewers having to check out other solutions. Some Twitch channels are known to re-broadcast the episodes after their airdate, but they tend to get hit with copyright action pretty quickly. The same can be said for YouTube channels that re-upload the episodes in their entirety, sometimes with working subtitles.

While these options are illegal for the channels broadcasting them, watchers don't tend to get penalized. Be that as it may, The Pokemon Company is quick to stamp out any copyright infringement of the series, so re-uploaded episodes don't tend to last long on their respective platforms.

As a final alternative, fans can check around for third-party anime streaming sites. Typically, these sites have re-uploads of Pokemon Horizons' episodes with translated subtitles created by the fan community. They aren't always reliable or trustworthy, but they can sometimes be the only choice that watchers have.

It should be noted that due to the translation and uploading process, it can sometimes take a few days for the new episode to land on these third-party sites. Waiting for it isn't always fun, but it certainly beats the alternative of not being able to catch the episode at all.

What might happen in Pokemon Horizons Episode 20?

At the conclusion of Pokemon Horizons' 19th entry, watchers were given a sneak peek into Episode 20's events, as is customary at the end of each episodic release. In the preview, we see the Galarian Gym Leader Kabu being pursued by Liko and Roy to the Motostoke City gym.

In the gym, Liko's Sprigatito and Roy's Fuecoco are seen fending off a group of Litwick. The two Pokemon then seem to face off against Kabu in battle, dodging torrents of fire from an unseen Pocket Monster. Could this be Kabu's beloved Centiskorch? It's unclear for the moment, but the Gym Leader always has the creature at his side.

Since Kabu is a native of the Hoenn region, it's possible he may be the key to additional information surrounding the black Rayquaza encountered early on in Pokemon Horizons. However, as a Gym Leader, Kabu may not be willing to give up what he knows without Liko and Roy defeating him in a battle first.

Unfortunately, Episode 20's preview wasn't the most revealing, so fans will simply have to check the episode out for themselves once it has aired locally. Hopefully, our heroes will learn something that puts them on a definitive path through the Galar region in the episodes to come.