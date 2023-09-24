Pokemon Horizons Episode 24: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 23 certainly made some waves with the story, and the aftermath of the Galar Mine incident should play out in Episode 24. The Explorers are hot on the Rising Volt Tacklers' trail as they head to an old castle in the Galar region. Furthermore, there are plenty of questions remaining about Liko's pendant and Terapagos, the former's grandmother Diana may have answers to.

The only way to find out is to check out Episode 24 of Pokemon Horizons, which will debut in Japan on October 13, 2023, at 6:55 pm Japanese Standard Time. Although the latest entry in the series is a few weeks away, it isn't a bad time to examine how to catch Episode 24 once it airs.

Where and how to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 24: Reunion at the Old Castle

Until its English-dubbed iteration arrives in the future, Pokemon Horizons is airing locally via Japanese television broadcasts. This means that accessing new episodes can be a bit tricky for fans outside the show's local market. Fortunately, there are a few options at hand, each with its own upsides and drawbacks.

For starters, if fans have access to a VPN and an Amazon Prime Video account, they can circumvent the regional blocks of Prime Video in Japan. This provides access to the new Pokemon Horizons episodes for streaming once they debut, but these versions don't come prepared with subtitles, so fans may not be able to follow the full story.

The alternative is to wait a day or two after Episode 24's local airing, as fans will translate subtitles for it and provide it for third-party anime sites. Although trainers will have to be careful about which sites they visit to avoid any viruses or malware, some third-party websites will upload Pokemon Horizons' latest episodes as soon as they have them translated.

What to expect in Pokemon Horizons Episode 24 based on its preview

The Rising Volt Tacklers discuss Terapagos in Pokemon Horizons Episode 24 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Returning to the Brave Asagi after the encounter with the Explorers and Galarian Moltres in the Galar Mine, the Rising Volt Tacklers appear to be befuddled by Terapagos' presence. The mysterious Pokemon transformed from Liko's pendant once more in Episode 23, but has yet to revert back.

Liko's grandmother Diana is then shown in front of one of the ancient Poke Balls with a look of confusion on her face before the preview cuts to Liko, Roy, and Friede smiling and journeying through a forest. The titular old castle of Galar is then seen, with a Chandelure, Golett, and Runerigus being seen as well.

Terapagos smiles with elation in Pokemon Horizons Episode 24 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Terapagos is seen with joy on its face, followed by the shadow of what appears to be an Arcanine leaping from the walls of the castle. Additional Pocket Monsters are also seen in the castle before the preview concludes. All in all, the Episode 24's preview doesn't offer a massive amount of information on the story, but there are a few details that can be gleaned.

Now that Terapagos has ostensibly joined the team, there are plenty of questions surrounding it and why it hasn't yet transformed back into Liko's pendant. Perhaps the encounter with Galarian Moltres and Arboliva changed the creature's mind about something, or perhaps there's another factor at play that fans haven't been enlightened to yet.

A shadowy Pokemon that looks like Arcanine leaps from the castle walls (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whatever the case may be, it appears that the newest Pokemon anime series is entering a new story paradigm despite many mysteries remaining and the status of black Rayquaza still undetermined. The only way for fans to find out what's in store is to catch Episode 24 after its October 13, 2023, debut.